Springtime at the beaver pond

By Gary Soper

Journal correspondent

As soon as the ice was gone this year the beaver pond was abuzz with activity.

It didn't take long for the turtles to exit the chilled water making use of the fallen trees to sun themselves. Frogs made their presence known with hopeful songs of love. Ducks and geese swoop in and out like planes at a busy airport; among them were several green wing teal that paused to rest on their northward migration.

Coyotes visit the pond during the night and early in the morning searching the banks for food. It's usually a quick visit. They seem to appear like a ghost and then they vanish.

The beaver are really amazing to watch. They are the custodians of this wonderful place and they do the heavy construction work to maintain the pond. The beavers seem to patrol the pond while swimming the perimeters. They can be seen feeding on plants in the early morning or grooming each other before retreating to their lodge.

The spring time will soon bring the young and I am looking forward to being able to observe the attentive parents giving close care and instruction to a new generation of natures creatures on and around the beaver pond.

The beaver pond is part of a creek system that runs parallel with the river on the 113 side of the state park. Once near the pond finding a good location to set can be a problem, the pond edges can get very swampy and getting close and still be hidden can be difficult. When I do find a place I may hang up some camouflage and began a long motionless wait while keeping my finger on the shutter button for hours and always scanning with my eyes for any movement so I will not fail to spot any opportunity for a photograph.