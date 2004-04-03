Defending champs continue to dominate the opposition

Wilmington 10, Montini 0

JOLIET -- The Wilmington baseball team put up five runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to put Montini away via the 10-run rule at Silver Cross Field on Saturday.

Rob Murphy went 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, as did teammate Tanner Roark. Shane Longest went 2 for 2 with a double while Dillon Roark finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Tony Vercelli, Kyle Davis and Adam Kruchten all added extra-base hits for Wilmington.

Tanner Roark was in top form on the hill for the Wildcats (6-0), pitching four innings of shut-out baseball while striking out five batters and walking one.

Lincoln-Way East 9-10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0-3

The Boilermakers had a rough time against a strong squad from Lincoln-Way East, as the Griffins downed the Boilermakers (0-5) by scores of 9-0 and 10-3.

The opener was a scoreless tie through five innings, but Lincoln-Way erupted for four runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh to run away with the victory.

Justin Goudreau (0-2) suffered the loss, giving up six earned runs on six hits while striking out seven batters and walking two.

Bradley was unable to get its offense going during game one, as it was held hitless.

Things did not get a great deal better for the Boilermakers in the second game, as they were only able to manage three runs on three hits while committing five errors.

Matt Krause had two of Bradley's three hits, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Donovan 6, Iroquois West 4

DONOVAN -- The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season against the Raiders.

Kyle Nolan started on the mound for the Wildcats, but was relieved by Joey Wilson (1-1) who struck out all four of the batters he faced en route to his first victory of the season.

The duo of pitchers were not limited to success on the mound. Kyle Nolan had four RBIs while Wilson added two hits and two RBIs.

Zach Nichoalds took the loss for Iroquois West. Trenton Rader collected two hits for the Raiders.

Bremen 20, Peotone 9

PEOTONE -- The Bremen offense took full advantage of a strong helping wind, knocking six balls out of the park to breeze past the Blue Devils (4-4).

John McDonald (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing eight earned runs on six hits while walking three batters and striking out two in two innings of work.

Nathan Gass and Shawn Bartels split the rest of the game, but neither fared much better, as the duo combined to allow Bremen 12 runs and seven hits over the final four innings.

Bartels went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Peotone attack. Blayne Sim authored a 2-for-2 effort with three runs scored while Adam Marganski went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer -- Peotone's lone long-ball of the day.

Coal City 14, Momence 1

MOMENCE -- The Coalers had little trouble dispatching the Redskins in this non-conference affair.

Coal City scored in every inning but one, roughing up both Momence pitchers for several runs.

Kellen Eddy paced the Coal City offense with a three-run homer, while Brandon Howard also rapped three hits

Tri-Point 13,

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6

CULLOM -- The Chargers had built a 9-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning and held on for the win.

Troy Meister picked up the win and also helped himself out with a three-run homer in the sixth. Josh Weaver hit a solo shot in the fifth while Michael Berryhill blasted a double. Michael Berry, David Taylor and Jason Wright added two singles apiece.

Denmark, Wisc. 14, Momence 11

MOMENCE -- The Redskins had a little more offense in the second game of this modified doubleheader, but it still wasn't enough to topple their visitors from Wisconsin.

Julio Gonzalez tried to carry Momence (4-5) to the win with his bat as he rapped four hits with a triple and a double among those hits. Indy Latham and Ryan Combs each added two-hit performances.

Addison Driscoll 6-4,

Reed-Custer 3-3

ADDISON -- The Comets suffered a pair of losses to a tough Addison Driscoll squad.

Justin Grace went the distance in the opener, allowing just three earned runs while fanning four and walking just two. He also helped himself out at the plate with a single and double, but Zach Clark nabbed the big hit, a two-out single to drive in two runs in the first.

Bishop McNamara 14-14, Grant Park 1-4

The Fightin' Irish (5-3) took all of the fight out of the Dragons in this double-header sweep, outscoring Grant Park 28-5 in the process.

Tony Nutall and Todd Yeoman swung the big sticks in the opener for Mac. Nutall went 3 for 3 and scored three runs while Yeoman went 2 for 3 with a single and double.

Mike Martin picked up the win on the hill for the Irish, working all five innings and surrendering just one run on three hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

Zack Olszewski and Derek Jaenicke each tallied two hits and scored three runs in game two while Matt VanMill went 2 for 4 with a grand slam.

Frank Hasik pitched three innings and gave up just three runs on three hits to pick up the win for McNamara.