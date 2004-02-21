No swimmers move out of sectionals

By Paul Schmidt

Journal sports reporter

FRANKFORT -- The area swimmers' bid for state-tournament glory was cut short at Saturday's IHSA Swimming Sectional at Lincoln-Way East High School, as none of the local boys were able to qualify for next weekend's state meet.

As a team, Bradley-Bourbonnais was the area's top finisher, coming in seventh. Homewood-Flossmoor won the team title.

The Boilermakers came in with the best shot at qualifying some swimmers to state, and came up just short on several occasions.

Ryan Romero, one of the top Boilermaker performers this season, was the closest in the 100 backstroke, finishing in second place, but just missing the state qualifying time. Romero swam the race in 56.23, and the time for advancement was 56.09.

Romero also logged a third-place finish in the 200 IM, being beaten for the second time in two weeks by Bremen's Brenton Pistek.

Joe Snyder came in seeded first in the 100 backstroke, and ended up in third, as a swimmer from an earlier heat improbably turned in the meet's fastest time.

"That breaststroke was a tough race," said Boilermaker coach Scot Boudreau. "We knew the splits he had to hit to be ahead of the Homewood-Flossmoor swimmer (Steve Tydd, from the previous heat), and he was just behind those. He gained some time back in the last 25 yards, but it wasn't enough."

Bradley's 200 medley relay was also a top finisher, as Kyle Allen, Ryan Romero, Joe Snyder and Justin Sommer swam their way to a fourth-place finish in 1:46.73.

"This was a tough sectional this year," Boudreau said. "The guys came in here knowing how competitive it was going to be, and performed extremely well."

Kankakee and McNamara didn't fare as well in the standings, but both schools bettered many of their times on the season.

Mac coach Pat Kennedy was pleased with the performance of his team at the meet.

"We almost had personal bests across the board, which is what we were trying to accomplish today," said Kennedy. "We finished our toughest season, our first, successfully today."

Alex Frye was the top Irish swimmer, finishing 15th in both the 100 fly and the 500 free. The Mac 400 free relay team of Ben Fitzpatrick, Justin Shirley, R. J. Tyson and Alex Frye came in ninth with a time of 4:02.98.

Kays coach Jo Grogan was equally pleased with her team's performance, especially in the relays.

"Our relays always seem to perform better and better with each other," said Grogan. "They both dropped several seconds again today, and were very competitive."

Charlie Kacmar finished in 15th for the Kays in two events, the 50 free (25.64) and the 100 free (57.95).