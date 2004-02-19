A Glance Outdoors for February 27

Rare squirrel protected

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- The state has added the Franklin's ground squirrel to its list of threatened species.

The Illinois Endangered Species Protection Board's six members voted unanimously to add the ground squirrel to the list, making it illegal to kill them.

Only about 30 to 175 of the grey-brown ground squirrels, known as "whistle pigs" for their distinctive sounds, exist in the state, according to Oliver Pergams, a conservation biologist at Brookfield Zoo.

As many as 100 million may have lived in Illinois in the early 1800s, but their prairie habitat has largely disappeared and their burrow systems made them agricultural pests targeted by farmers.

Events at Plum Creek, Monee

Moonlight nature hikes are set for next weekend at the Plum Creek Nature Preserve and at the Monee Reservoir.

The free hikes begins at 7 p.m. Plum Creek's outing is March 5 and Monee's hike is March 6.

Plum Creek is located in Goodenow Grove 1.25 miles east of Route 1 and 394 on Goodenow Road north of Beecher. Monee Reservoir is north of Peotone. Take Route 50 North to Pauling Road, follow Pauling west to Ridgeland Avenue then south to the reservoir.

Lake Calumet is Sierra topic

PARK FOREST -- Natural areas of Lake Calumet will be explored Tuesday during the Sierra Club meeting at the Park Forest Library.

The Sauk Calumet chapter will host Ders Anderson of Openlands during their 7:30 p.m. meeting at the library located at Lakewood and Orchard Drive.

Astronomy outing at Plum Creek

BEECHER -- The Will County Forest Preserve will be hosting a seminar on how to use a telescope from 1 - 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Plum Creek Nature Center.

Art Maurer the "backyard astronomer" will discuss how telescopes work, understanding the night sky, telescope and spotter scope aligning, how to read a star map, and objects in the sky tonight.

The event is open to everyone and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants must register in advance if you are bringing a telescope. To register or for more information on the program call the Plum Creek Nature Center at (708) 946-2216.

Godley among final shows

An outdoors show at Godley, just south of Braidwood, highlights the final three sportsmen shows of the season.

Admission is free at the Godley Park District, 500 Kankakee St., on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 9 a.m. both days.

Exhibits and local fishing seminars highlight the event.

The Illinois Deer and Turkey Classic is also under way this weekend at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.

Highlights include 40 seminars on deer and turkey hunting, the Budweiser Trophy Deer Contest and the Illinois State Turkey Calling and Owl Hooting contests.

The show is at the Interstate Center, 2301 W. Market St. Admission is $9 for adults, $3 for children. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Also this weekend is the Spring Fever Show at the Porter County Expo Center on Route 49 in Valparaiso, Ind.

The show is sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Steelheaders and features seminars on Lake Michigan and northern Indiana fisheries including the Kankakee River.

Cougar sighting at Libertville

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. -- Is a big cat prowling the banks of the Des Plaines River near Libertyville?

Locals here have reported seeing something big and tracks have been found leading some to believe a cougar is on the loose.

Five people have reported seeing a cougar at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve over the past two months.

Lake County Health Department spokesmen say the animal is described a tan but not spotted like a bobcat.

Real Michigan wolverine found

DETROIT (AP) -- A biologist has confirmed the sighting of a real Michigan wolverine, about 200 years after the species was last seen in the state that uses the small but ferocious animal as its unofficial nickname.

Coyote hunters spotted a wolverine near Ubly, about 90 miles north of Detroit. Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Arnie Karr saw the forest predator Tuesday and snapped pictures of the animal as it ran out of the woods and across a field.

The wolverine, a member of the weasel family that grows to about 25 pounds but is ferocious enough to fight off bears and wolves. It is now limited mostly to northern Canada, Idaho and Alaska, with sightings in a few other states, but its last confirmed sightings in Michigan were by fur traders in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

Raymond Rustem, supervisor of the natural heritage unit in the department's wildlife division, said the wolverine could have traveled to the state, been released or escaped from captivity.

"What it means, who knows?" Rustem said. "When you take a look at the wolverine, there's always been this debate about whether wolverines ever were a part of Michigan's recent past. Some evidence shows that, some says no."

The wolverine was on Michigan's endangered species list until the late 1990s, when it was removed because it wasn't expected to return, Rustem said. Conservationists asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to put the animal on its endangered list in 2000, but the agency in October declined to study whether the species should be added.