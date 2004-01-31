BUGC wins regional

The Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center seventh grade boys' basketball team won the Manteno Regional championship with a 38-26 victory over the host school. BUGC (16-6) will now take on Forrest Prairie Central (14-10) in the Class AA Onarga Sectional Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Apologies to BBCHS

For the second time this season, a personal emergency prevented our reporter from covering a Bradley-Bourbonnais road encounter this Friday. However, like the first time, the Boilers were victorious, this time over Crete-Monee. Maybe Boilers coach Mark Kohl would like us to stop covering the road games?