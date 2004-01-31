Chargers upend Wildcats

Tri-Point 68, Donovan 55

DONOVAN -- The Tri-Point girls' basketball team was too much for Wilmington in non-conference action Saturday.

Tri-Point played to a draw with Donovan (6-16) through three quarters, but earned a quick lead in the fourth with a couple of baskets. Donovan forced Tri-Point to win the game from the line late, sending the Chargers to the charity stripe 21 times in the final frame, where they were nearly perfect to seal the game.

Donovan was led by Megan Schultz's 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jessica Langellier added 17 as well in the loss.

Iroquois West 63,

Momence 47

MOMENCE -- Jaye Schmid scored 21 points and Brooke Cultra added 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Raiders cruised to a non-conference victory over the Redskins.

Iroquois West (22-5) led 19-9 after the first quarter and held Momence (12-9) to just six second-quarter points to build a comfortable lead entering the second half.

LaCara Eubanks scored 12 to lead Momence while Stephanie Mattocks, Katie Denny and Richenza McCurry added nine points.

Watseka 68, St. Anne 27

ST. ANNE -- The Warrriors got a combined 49 points from Rachel Raymond and Megan Nutter in a victory over the Cardinals.

Raymond scored 28 points to lead Watseka, tying her own school record for most free throws made in a game without a miss (10). Nutter made four treys and ended with 21 points and Michelle Goodrum made two 3-pointers and finished with 10.

Ashley Statler made nine of St. Anne's 11 field goals in the game and finished with 18 points.

Wilmington 41, Seneca 35

WILMINGTON -- The Wildcats earned a big Interstate Eight win. Wilmington (15-6, 9-3) trailed late into the game, but made 10 of its 13 fourth-quarter free throws to take the lead and earn the win.

Jessoni Plese led the team with 17 points, and Gina Vercelli chipped in 12 for the Wildcats.

Marist 72,

Bishop McNamara 54

CHICAGO -- A six-point second quarter eventually did the Fightin' Irish in against Marist in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.

Despite a 25-percent shooting performance for Bishop McNamara, the Irish trailed by just seven points with three minutes to go, but free throws eventually sealed it for Marist.

Jennifer Juergens poured in 20 points while Claire Schmidt added 12. Taylor Bennett collected seven rebounds, five assists, four points and four steals.

St. Francis de Sales 38, Beecher 35

Beecher led 17-15 after the opening eight minutes, but a three-point second quarter put the Bobcats behind and they never recovered.

Krista McPherson dropped in 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Bobcats.

Grace Baptist 54,

Grant Park 35

Stacy Ifland posted a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Alyss Miller collected 12 points, 12 boards, nine assists and five steals.

Marcia Grimes led the Dragons with 16 points while Amanda Nichols added nine.