Boiler swimmers finish SICA sweep

Bradley-Bourbonnais 96, Bremen 89

The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys' swimming team finished out its SICA South/Central Conference schedule with a 96-89 win over Bremen Tuesday, allowing Bradley to maintain its undefeated conference record.

On their senior night, the Boilermakers improved to 5-0 in the league and 7-2 overall.

Bradley's Ryan Romero, Joe Snyder, Justin Sommer and Kyle Allen kicked off the meet with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:50.49. Tim Notton then won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.62.

The night, however, belonged to Ryan Romero, who not only grabbed a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke, but in doing so he also set a new school record with a time of 57.57.

"This win was a team effort," said Boilermakers' coach Scot Boudreau. "Both teams came in tonight undefeated, so it was nice to come out on top."