Boilers nip Titans

Bradley 95, Tinley Park 93

TINLEY PARK -- The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys' swimming team came through at the right times Tuesday, edging out Tinley Park 95-93.

The Boilermakers came out and established a comfortable 20-point lead with about half the meet remaining, which allowed them to hold on during crunch time for the victory.

Ryan Romero, Aaron Michel, Kyle Allen and Joe Snyder started out with a nice first-place finish in the 200 meter medley relay, followed by Romero and Justin Sommer taking firsts in the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle.

However, the Titans fought back and eventually stole the lead going into the final race, the 400 free relay. The Titans led for most of the race, until the last leg when Synder pulled through at the end to take the win, putting the Boilers back on top to win the meet.

"Snyder had a big night for us," Boilers coach Scot Boudreau said. "We worked hard on our turns and finishes this week, and it really paid off in a lot of the close races."

Oak Forest 144, Kankakee 29

The Kays had trouble with the Bengels in this SICA Meet.

Charlie Kacmar came in second in the 100 breast in 1:16.1 while Adam Chinski placed second in diving with a score of 130.8.

Kacmar and Chinski, along with Leon Dabney and Tim Williams, placed third in the 400 free relay in 4:49.0.

Roberto Perez and Nate Koehler, as well as Williams and Dabney, came in third in the 200 free relay with 2:17.3.