Lactara tosses 299

By Rick VadeBoncouer

Journal correspondent

For John Lactara of Wilmington, the opportunity to throw one strike for a perfect game could be summed up in one phrase -- "A most exciting experience."

Never before had Lactara climbed the mountain quite as high in the game of bowling as he did on Dec. 11 in the Thursday Nite Church League on lanes 13 and 14 at Marycrest Lanes in Kankakee.

Lactara began the night with a solid 196 game. He followed that up with a 203 line in game two, finishing with a five-bagger.

For Lactara, currently carrying a 169 average, the opening two games had the makings for a pretty impressive night. But little did he know how just how impressive the night would become.

In game three, Lactara continued his hot-hand striking on the first seven balls he threw, giving him 12 in a row over two games. In the eighth and ninth frames, Lactara misfired on both shots.

"I knew as soon as I let go of both shots that I had missed my target," said Lactara.

The two shots were almost identical, crossing over to the Brooklyn side and hitting the 1-2 pocket each time. But as luck would have it, all 10 pins toppled over on both shots.

With his string still intact, Lactara had reached the 10th frame with a 300 game just three strikes away.

"I had been here once before about 12 years ago," said Lactara. "I had the first 10 that night and finished with my best game ever, a 286."

On the 10th and 11th balls, Lactara regained his stroke and connected twice with solid pocket hits. Now needing just one more strike for a perfect game, the nerves were starting to take hold.

"My knees were shaking quite a bit as I waited to throw my last ball," Lactara remembered. "Everyone in the league had stopped bowling to watch my final shot, adding even more pressure."

Lactara tried to quickly finish off his game, but he turned the ball a little too early, sending it very high on the headpin. Nine pins fell like dominos, but nothing managed to hit the 4-pin, which remained standing to give Lactara a 299.

For the night, the 33-year-old right-hander rolled a 698 series. He now awaits the arrival of his honor score award from the American Bowling Congress (ABC).