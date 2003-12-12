No sophomoric effort from KCC

By Becki Driver

Journal sports reporter

Before the season began, Kankakee Community College women's basketball coach Donnie Denson didn't know what to make of his new recruits.

With just four sophomores returning, one of whom tore her ACL just weeks before the season began, Denson had no other choice but to throw his fresh-faced, no college-ball experienced group of freshmen out on the court to see what they could do.

And after his squad's 71-69 loss in its season opener, he still didn't know what to think of his rookies.

One thing he did know was that his sophomores were going to be there night in and night out, and they haven't disappointed.

"I'm definitely pleased with the sophomores and with what they've done so far," Denson said. "And I'm not talking about just Iva (Milevoj), Kara (Rewerts) and Stacy (Hinkle). Kristi Jackson has been just as big of a help on the bench. She's very vocal over there and gets them pumped up."

As for the three on the court, they're averaging about half of the team's total points, with Milevoj leading the way with 18.6 ppg. Rewerts tallies 14 and Hinkle averages 5.6.

But it isn't just their ability to put the ball in the hole that has helped the Cavaliers to an 8-2 record so far this season. It's been the sophomores' patience with the progression of the freshmen and their assistance in helping them improve their games that has turned KCC's season around.

"I talked to the sophomores at the start of the season about not getting discouraged with the freshmen's play," Denson said. "I explained to them that they were freshmen once and they all had to make their mistakes and learn from them, too."

Now, 10 games into the season, Denson still doesn't have his freshmen group entirely figured out, but improvement is definitely being made and the Cavs are finding ways to win. Mistakes are still being made and the college game is still being learned, but the freshmen are stepping up and making crucial contributions.

The question running through Denson's mind these days isn't whether or not one of the freshmen will step up, but which one it will be each night.