Warriors appear set for a good campaign

Watseka coach Barry Bauer will be looking at plenty of familiar faces this season.

All 13 players on the Warrior roster have some form of varsity experience under their belt, making Bauer's second year on the job a little bit easier to sort out.

"As a group we're pretty excited," Bauer admitted. "Some of them had a pretty nice summer, but we're a little behind because some guys came in late because of the football playoffs."

What Bauer can rely on is a potentially very deep basketball team. With so many experienced players returning, Bauer knows he can look pretty far down his bench and still get results.

"That's going to be one of our strengths," Bauer said. "We've got no problem going 10 deep. Last year we couldn't say that."

The Warriors are blessed with a pure scorer returning to the fold. Senior guard Travis Paro, who averaged 18 points per game last season, is poised to do some serious damage to the school's record books by season's end.

Paro is the area's leading returning scorer and also is one of the area's top three-point shooters, which should draw him plenty of attention from opposing defenses.

"Travis can create his scoring opportunities," Bauer said. "He could draw a lot of double-team attention."

But Paro can actually lean on several of his teammates for assistance if need be.

"I think we showed this summer that we have a number of guys who, at times, can be our go-to-guys."

Six-foot, 4-inch Nathan Raymond adds an interior force and a consistent rebounder to the mix, while fellow seniors Shawn Hamm and Cliff Mayotte can make their presence felt in the paint as well.

Senior Andrew Knapp also gives Paro a steady running mate in the backcourt.

But Bauer is also very excited about the potential of a junior class that features eight players that can all contribute if asked.

The biggest addition, literally, in the junior class is forward Kyle Johnson, who shot up to 6-6 over the summer.

Three of the juniors, Cody Meyer, Jordan Myers and Spenser Elliott, also logged heavy minutes as sophomores last season, and it wouldn't be at all surprising to see any of the three emerge as regulars.

The frontcourt will be further bolstered by Nathan Gocken and Matt Strough, while the backcourt will get a boost from Wade McCann and Tim Mayotte.

-- Steve Soucie