Sea Lions rain on Olivet's homecoming parade

Beating a highly-ranked basketball team is a tough thing to do on your best night. But when you fail to play up to your potential, the task goes from tough to impossible.

The Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team found that lesson out the hard way, dropping a hard-fought game with No. 16 ranked Point Loma Nazarene 72-63 in front of a standing-room only homecoming crowd at McHie Arena Friday.

The Tigers (0-2) fell behind from the very beginning as Point Loma's offense found little difficulty penetrating the lane, quickly jumping out to a 20-7 lead just six minutes into the game.

Once Olivet got its act together, it began chipping away at the Sea Lions' lead, eventually getting within three points at 28-25 with just over three minutes to play in the first half.

But just as it did all night long, Point Loma quickly answered, rattling off the final seven points of the half to take a 35-25 lead at the break.

"I don't really know why, but we got off to a sluggish start tonight," Olivet coach Ralph Hodge said. "Once we actually started playing, we began to see some better things out there."

The Tigers shot just 8 of 22 from the field during the first half, giving them more turnovers (nine) than field goals.

But Olivet was able to find its touch during the second half, knocking down five 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes to jump right back into the game.

Zach Johnson brought the Tigers within one with a trey at the 9:24 mark, and moments later Brad Barr gave ONU its first lead of the game with a spectacular spin move and layup with just over eight minutes remaining.

But the Sea Lions (1-0) wasted little time before making their move, going on an 8-2 run to retake the lead at 57-53. They would not trail again.

Andrew Lasker led the way for the Sea Lions, notching 19 points and 10 rebounds. Corey Thomas and Trenton Berglund also finished in double figures, coming away with 18 and 10 points, respectively.

Brad Barr (19 points) and Johnson (14 points) led the attack for ONU, while Brandon Barr ended the game with nine points after going a perfect 3 for 3 from the field.

Nine different players scored for the Tigers, and the team managed to put up 18 assists. However, ONU victimized itself with 14 turnovers.

"We battled back and stayed right there for a while," Hodge said. "But we took some ill-advised shots or we turned it over, and they took advantage of those things. Those are the types of things that we're going to have to eliminate if we want to be successful."

And although his squad is still winless, Hodge has no doubt that this year's team has what it takes to be successful. It's just a matter of time.

"We wanted to be 2-0 right now, not 0-2, obviously," Hodge said. "But we're still trying to piece things together and find the right combination of players to make us effective. We'll figure it out; this is a hard-working group of guys. I have no doubt that we'll get things on track."

Hodge's troops will have some time to work toward that goal in practice before heading to the court again, as the Tigers do not play again until Nov. 14 at the Mid-America Nazarene Classic.