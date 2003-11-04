Senior Night goes well for Tigers

Olivet 30-30-30,

Kendall 19-21-20

The Olivet Nazarene University volleyball team shut down Kendall College Tuesday 30-19, 30-21, 30-20.

The victory made for an encouraging Senior Night. Ivana Fabryova was on track, leading the Tigers at the net with 12 kills, scooping up 10 digs and chalking up three aces and three blocks. Emily Lindquist helped the defense as well with eight kills and three blocks.

Other stars of the night included Megan Gullickson and Julie Leman, who brought in 11 and nine digs, respectively. Sheryl Gingerich added seven kills.

"We knew that we'd be able to come out and take control tonight," said Tigers' coach Brenda Williams. "After a tiring weekend at the NCCAA Tournament, we started out a little bit slow tonight, but we picked it up played well."