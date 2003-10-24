Olivet earns 2nd at Taylor tourney

Taylor University Tournament

UPLAND, Ind. -- The Olivet Nazarene University volleyball team had to settle for a second-place finish at the Taylor University Tournament Saturday.

The Tigers battled long and hard, but eventually fell in a tight five-game set, 24-30, 24-30, 30-22, 31-29, 15-10 to Taylor University in the title bout.

Seniors Ivana Fabryova and Julie Leman received All-Tournament honors. Fabryova smashed 12 kills before reinjuring her ankle while Leman collected 50 assists, 16 digs and six blocks. Chelsie Rountree set a school record with 15 blocks and also added 10 kills.

Bradley graduate Megan Gullickson scooped up 26 digs and Cheryl Gingerich chipped in 20 digs, 10 kills and two aces.

Olivet (26-7) downed Marian 30-16, 30-23, 30-11 to get to the championship game.

Leman dished out 32 assists and picked up 17 digs while Fabryova slammed 12 kills. Gingerich added 13 digs, Patty Wilson had 12 kills and Gullickson chipped in 10 digs.

In Friday's action, the Tigers downed Spring Arbor 30-22, 30-25, 30-21 and followed that up with a 30-21, 30-20, 30-10 victory over Trevecca Nazarene University.

Fabryova slammed 17 kills in the opening match and added 19 kills and 19 digs in the second. Leman collected a combined 72 assists and 28 digs while Rountree stuffed 10 blocks and Lindquist stopped nine. Gingerich scooped up 15 digs against Trevecca and pounded three assists versus Spring Arbor.