Youth movement prevailing on prep golf teams

By Caleb Benoit

Journal sports reporter

Few can dispute the uniqueness of the game of golf.

After all, how many sports ask for silence during play, encourage players to take their time and reward the lowest score with first place?

But another disparity between the gentleman's game and other sports, specifically at the prep level, is the impact golfers are having in their first two years in high school.

While physical limitations and a simple lack of experience keep most underclassmen from making contributions at the varsity level in other sports, freshmen and sophomores have not only made their presence felt, but also dominated matches and tournaments throughout the season.

In fact, this year's state champion squad from Normal Uni-High, who, by the way, has qualified for the state final every year since 1984 (and maybe more due to incomplete IHSA records), consisted of just one junior and no seniors.

And if there is anything the 2003 golf season has taught us, it is that much of the same young talent is infused in area schools as well. Not only are underclassmen scattered among the area leaders in average, but also many are the backbones of their squads.

"The past two years, the young talent is really up," said Momence coach Bill Golyshko, who in 2002, saw his team led by T.J. Lane, then a freshman, and Chris Paquette, then a sophomore. "It's something we really haven't seen. Usually there's a freshman who will join a team of upperclassmen, but that seems to be changing."

If there is any coach who knows about having a young squad, it is Manteno coach Patrick Mellin. Of his top six golfers in 2003, five were sophomores, including two-time state-qualifier Andrew Frame.

"Scores are lower this year compared to years past, and this is the best golf I've seen since I've been coaching in Manteno," Mellin said. "It's a fun and exciting time right now."

While in other sports, speed and strength is a top priority, golf relies more and accuracy and precision. Pure athleticism can make up for some mental mistakes in sports such as football and basketball, but savvy goes along on the links, compensating for physical prowess.

"It amazes me how much knowledge these kids have, not just hitting the ball, but also with course management," Grant Park coach Bill Shipman said. "It's been quite a while since I've seen this much young talent in the area."

"Golf is more of a mental game," Mellin said. "If a kid has what it takes in the head, he can be right there with anyone else."

The rising overall popularity of the game must be factored in as well, thanks in part to PGA superstar Tiger Woods. Woods' success has brought the game to a younger audience, one where, for the majority, golf was reserved for corporate executives and retired men and women. Now, many kids are picking up golf clubs before the ball glove or the pigskin.

"I think it's a combination of the growing popularity of the game in general and the fact that kids are starting playing younger and younger," Peotone coach Richard Francois said. "It used to be where in the fall, most played football, and the smaller guys played golf. That isn't necessarily the case anymore."

So regardless if the adage "success breeds success" is true in golf, the dedication and hard work of these youngsters will certainly continue the current trend, and the effects of their achievement will undoubtedly continue to reach the rest of the field.

"With underclassmen, there is usually just one guy here, one guy there, but you could make a team for three or four years out of these kids," Shipman said. "It certainly helps golf in the area and gives other golfers incentive to play better."

Top Three Underclassmen

in 2003

Andrew Frame, Manteno

Frame led the area in scoring average in 2003 and tied for 17th overall in the state final at Prarie Vista, his second appearence in two years. Frame has also captured two straight RVC Tournament crowns.

"He's been playing competitive golf since he was seven or eight and has summer experience all over the country," Mellin said. "He's a natural talent."

Doug Keller,

Bishop McNamara

Solid all season, Keller was a huge part of the McNamara's postseason run that was capped with a state final berth. The sophomore medaled at the regional tournament with a seven-stroke cushion and fired the low round for the Irish at sectionals.

Brad Dulin, Grant Park

Dulin, a sophomore, found himself in the top five in scoring average at season's end and received an invitation to the sectional tournament as well.

"He plays with a lot of confidence and isn't intimidated by anyone," Shipman said.

Honorable Mention

Jacob Reardanz, Manteno; Mike Martin, Bishop McNamara; T.J. Lane, Momence; Mark Embree, Peotone.