ONU earns national tournament slot

NCCAA Regional

ELGIN -- The Olivet Nazarene University women's volleyball team battled through a five-game match 30-28, 29-31, 32-30, 24-30, 15-12 against Bethel College at the NCCAA Regional Friday night to advance to Saturday's championship game versus Trinity International who they defeated 30-35, 26-30, 30-25, and 30-24.

With the wins, Olivet earned an automatic bid to the Christian College National Tournament.

The Tigers were led by Ivana Fabryova, who collected 16 kills and six aces. Fabryova was also named the most outstanding player of the region.

Patti Wilson also tallied 16 kills whle Sheryl Gingerich found the floor several times with 23 digs.

On Friday, the Tigers received big-time contributions from a number of players, led by Julie Leman's 60 assists and 21 digs. Fabryova scooped up 32 digs and slammed 24 kills while Emily Lindquist added 14 kills and six blocks.

Lindsay Redman tallied 16 digs, Gingerich had 13 digs and Megan Gullickson added 11 while Chelsie Rountree swatted 12 kills and Rachel Studebaker pounded 10.