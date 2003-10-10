Raiders ramble to SIA victory

Iroquois West 28,

Salt Fork 13

SIDELL -- The Iroquois West football team fought its way through Salt Fork Friday to capture a 28-13 victory in Sangamon Illini White action.

After allowing Salt Fork to get on the board first in the opening quarter, Iroquois West rode the back of quarterback Kyle Tutt in the middle frames to take the lead and eventually the victory.

"We didn't play as well as I would have liked," IW coach R.J. Haines said. "Salt Fork played a great game and we gave up some big plays. But our kids are tough and fought through the adversity and found a way to win."

Tutt connected with Jordan Goldenstein midway through the second quarter on a 22-yard TD reception, and then scampered two yards into the end zone to give the Raiders a 14-7 halftime lead.

A 52-yard pass to Jason Thiele followed by an 11-yard strike to Goldenstein in the third gave Iroquois West all it needed to secure the win and a 6-1 record.

Watseka 48, Westville 12

WATSEKA -- The Warriors kept their running game on full speed and downed the Tigers in this Sangamon Illini White Conference lashing.

Watseka (5-2, 3-0) took off in the very beginning with a 61-yard run from Shawn Hamm and a 66-yard scamper by Travis Paro. The second quarter was the difference, with two more touchdowns by Hamm, a 23-yard score by Paro and a 75-yard haul from Kyle McCann set the score 28-0 at the half.

Westville made its attempt in the second half with two short runs, but its efforts proved fruitless.

"We came out early to establish a lead," Watseka coach Tom Stark said. "Our offense just did a good job of executing all the way through the game."

Wilmington 61, Seneca 6

SENECA -- They don't call games because the weather is too nice, but someone should have come up with an excuse to stop this Interstate Eight matchup.

Tony Vercelli had first quarter TD runs of 25 and 35 yards as Wilmington exploded on Seneca, jumping out to a 48-0 halftime lead.

The Wildcats outgained the Fighting Irish by nearly 250 yards on the ground.

Sandwich 25, Dwight 24

SANDWICH -- The Trojans let the Indians in the end zone with seconds left in this tough I-8 loss.

Sandwich jumped out to an early first-quarter lead of 13-0, but the Trojans would answer right back in the second quarter with two touchdowns of their own. The first came on a 65-yard pass from Blaine Wilkey to Clay Harbor. The second touchdown came courtesy of an 11-yard scramble by Wilkey, making the halftime score 13-12 in favor of Sandwich.

After a defensive touchdown by Sandwich, the Trojans would get a score right back on a 10-yard strike from Wilkey to Jesse Brady. With 2:01 remaining and the Indians in the lead 19-18, Wilkey would again hit Harbor for a score, this one for 31-yards. However, the Indians' offense had a little bit of life left in it as well. With just :20 remaining, Sandwich would get a touchdown on a 23-yard pass to go up 25-24 and claim the victory.

Blaine Wilkey completed 13 of 29 passing attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. The Trojans leading rusher was Andy Price, who had 101 yards on 17 carries. Clay Harbor was the leading receiver with eight catches for 186 yards.

PBL 33, Momence 13

PAXTON -- After falling behind early, the Redskins were hampered by turnovers and never got back in this Sangamon Illini Red Conference matchup.

Jon Anderson completed 7 of 15 passes for 100 yards, but was picked off twice by the Panthers' defense.

Stefen Edwards returned a kick 89 yards for touchdown, marking a highlight for Momence.

St. Joseph-Ogden 27,

Central 6

ST. JOSEPH -- The Comets (4-3) went up early, but the Spartans ended up with the victory in this Sangamon Illini Red Conference battle.

The Comets scored first on a run by Kyle Surprenant from the one-yard line. The Central score was set up by Scotty Reed's blocked punt that gave the Comets first and goal at the one. Unfortunately, the rest of the game would be controlled by the Spartans.

Surprenant went 6 for 29 passing for 136 yards and one interception. Reed led the Comets in receiving with two catches for 51 yards. Tyler Finegan added 41 yards on two catches.

"Defensively we played pretty well," Central coach Brian Spooner said, "We just lost the battle of field position."

Plano 20, Manteno 12

PLANO -- The Panthers were treated rudely on the road as they dropped to 0-7 overall and in the I-8 conference.

Manteno hung around all game, but couldn't overcome their penalties, as it was flagged for 137 yards in the game.

Mike Kizior did manage to hit receiver Tim Lengel for touchdowns of 10 and 78 yards in the game. Lengel finished with 115 yards on three receptions.

Jason Krumrie also managed 85 carries on 22 attempts.

Tremont 49, Tri-Point 3

PIPER CITY -- The Chargers fell to the Turks in Mid-State action.

Tri-Point spotted Tremont 35 points before managing a field goal by Raphael Quierrez for its only score of the game.

Justin Moritz led the Chargers' ground game, rushing for 135 of his squad's 164 yards.

Hoopeston 25, Milford 6

HOOPESTON -- The Bearcats failed to find that first win against the Cornjerkers in exhibition play.

Milford hit pay dirt in the second quarter on a 21-yard touchdown run by Justin Estay, who rushed for 152 of his team's 179 yards on the night.