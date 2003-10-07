Watseka nets win

Watseka 4, GCMS 1

WATSEKA -- The Watseka girls' tennis team picked up a 4-1 victory over GCMS 4-1 Tuesday.

Leah Bruns won her No. 2 singles match 6-3, 6-1 while the Warrior doubles teams swept through their competition. Bruns and Melissa Florido, Katie Foster and Abbie Orme and Samantha Breeling and Stephanie Janssen were all victorious.

Coal City 4, Lisle 1

COAL CITY -- The Coalers (6-9) downed the Lions in Interstate Eight Conference play.

Cely Rodriguez and Joanie Carpenter were able to win the singles matches in two sets apiece. In the doubles matches, the Coalers were not able to get the complete sweep as the Lions won the number one doubles match. However, the number two and three combos were victorious to give the Coalers the win. The winning combinations were Riley Enger paired with Meghan McMullen and Laura Zitella with Jenna Dillon.

"Nice victory tonight," Coal City coach Kelly Burns said. "The girls fought hard and played well."