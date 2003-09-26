Tigers win invite

Augustana Invitational

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Both the Olivet Nazarene University men's and women's cross-country teams participated in the Augustana-Brisman-Lundenn Invitational hosted by Augustana University.

The women's team tied for sixth out of 21 teams after the six-kilometer run. Former Bradley-Bourbonnais standout Erica Batkiewicz led the Tigers with a 22:40, which was good enough for 12th place. Carmin Green ran a 23:20 for 22nd place and Simone Mulieri took 23rd with a 23:22.

The men's team ended up in 17th place out of 21 teams with a final score of 393.

Nic Gatlin led the Tigers, running the eight-kilometer course in 25:38 and placing 13th overall. Kyle Rago added a 26:26 to finish 56th.