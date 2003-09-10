B-B regroups in big victory

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4,

Kankakee 1

By Becki Driver

Journal sports reporter

What a difference a couple days and a little lineup shuffling can do.

After falling to Bishop McNamara 4-1 this past Monday, the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls' tennis team regrouped to down Kankakee 4-1 Wednesday.

"This is just the first round of four," said Bradley coach Kathy Colclasure, whose squad will face the Kays three more times this season, beginning next week in the All-City Meet. "We have to be ready for them, because they've improved every time we've seen them."

Most every match appeared lopsided scorewise, but the action on the court often proved closer than the numbers would indicate. Long rallies and noticeable progress on the part of both teams dominated the Kankakee courts.

The area's lone state qualifier in singles competition, Hannah Wilkinson, salvaged Kankakee's one win at No. 1 singles, where she handed Kristin Sproat the 6-2, 6-0 loss.

"They got to deuce a lot, but Kristin just wasn't able to put it away," Colclasure said. "It often comes down to experience at that point, and Hannah's got it."

Jennifer Pourroy got back into singles mode after venturing into doubles competition Monday against McNamara, downing Kankakee's Elayne James 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles' competition, the No. 1 duo of Emily Hubert and Anji Nair fended off Laura Moore and Aleshia Rabideau 6-3, 6-3 in the closest battle of the day.

"They're still pretty young," Kankakee coach Nate McCue said of his sophomore and junior No. 1 doubles team. "They have the potential to be pretty tough."

Jamie Bass and Cathy Bayer picked up their second victory of the week in the No. 2 spot against Jashay Rauster and Brittany Lanier 6-0, 6-1, while Sevgi Sipahi and Julie Krause also brought home their second straight win at No. 3 doubles, taking down Kristina Bereolos and Milan Nelson 6-0, 6-2.