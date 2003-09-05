Daverin scores seven TDs, rushes for 348 yards as Tigers win 2nd straight

Herscher 49,

Stanford Olympia 36

STANFORD -- It's been about 13 years since an area football player had the kind of game that Herscher's Aaron Daverin had Friday.

Daverin followed up his 304-yard rushing effort last week with an even more amazing 348-yard one, scoring all seven Tiger touchdowns in a 49-36 win over Stanford Olympia.

It is the first seven-touchdown game for one player since Kankakee's Chris Jackson scored seven times against Crete-Monee on Oct. 12, 1990 and it is believed to be the first time in area history that a running back had consecutive 300-yard games.

The Tigers finished the first quarter trailing 8-6, but it was the second quarter that proved the Tigers weren't messing around.

Daverin took control, tallying up 199 yards on four carries for four straight Tigers' touchdowns during the second quarter.

The Tigers almost let their comfortable lead disappear, letting the Spartans put up 22 points during the second and third quarters.

With the Spartans trailing by one touchdown going into the fourth quarter, Herscher relied once again on Daverin, and he responded with two touchdowns on two carries for 42 yards.

"Our line was doing outstanding tonight. They did a great job of picking up blitzes and blocking for Daverin," said Tigers' coach Dan Wetzel. "We were really clicking during the second quarter, but took a step back on defense during the third. Olympia took advantage of that, and it almost came back to get us."

Watseka 57, Luther South 0

WATSEKA -- It was the Warriors' night as Travis Paro led the way in a trampling of Luther South.

It didn't take long for the Warriors to get things started as Shawn Hamm opened the flood gates just 17 seconds into the game with a 48-yard touchdown run.

Less than two minutes later, Paro scored his first touchdown of the night with a 23-yard run. He scored again on a 22-yard fumble return with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Paro and Hamm each added another touchdown run in the second quarter, and by halftime the Warriors led 43-0.

Watseka's 300 rushing yards were simply overwhelming, and with Hamm, Nathan Raymond, Ryne Haberkorn and Steven Dalton spearheading the defensive effort, Luther South was never even in the game.

"I thought our ballclub showed a lot of class tonight," said Watseka coach Tom Stark. "We jumped out ahead, but our guys stayed focused and we got some things done."

Peotone 21, Seneca 0

SENECA -- Keeping their undefeated record alive and their road to the playoffs straight, the Blue Devils (2-0) managed to shut out the Fighting Irish.

With 9:48 left in the first quarter, Jacob Murdie put the Blue Devils on the board with his two-yard run. With Brent Steinberg's point-after kick good, the Blue Devils were up 7-0.

Later in the first, with 2:21 left, John Scardullo made it to the end zone on a 48-yard run.

Things remained quiet until the fourth quarter when Jake Brashares found Kyle Bisping in the end zone for a 10-yard TD.

Scardullo led the ground attack with 198 yards on 20 carries. Brashares was 17 for 28 in the air for a total of 299 yards. He found Shawn Bartels six times for 167 yards and Kyle Bisping eight for 105 yards.

The Blue Devils had a hard time stopping the referees from throwing the flag, tallying up 13 penalties for a loss of 104 yards.

"I was disappointed in the penalties," said Blue Devils' coach Kevin Greene. "But we beat a good team on the road and are 2-0, so we will take it."

Blue Ridge 20, Milford 0

BLUE RIDGE -- The Bearcats couldn't put it together against the Knights and were shut out.

After a silent first quarter, Blue Ridge began laying it on in the second with two touchdowns to set the score at 14-0 at the half. Their lead was stretched in the third quarter with a 14-yard pass into the end zone.

Gaining ground simply wasn't easy for Milford (0-2) with only 85 rushing yards against the Knight's 232 and no pass completions. Nick McCann had 15 carries for 35 yards, while Nick Gegory had 30 yards on five carries..

"We just broke down at critical points tonight," said Milford coach Drew Woodruff. "We obviously had a hard time getting anything going offensively."

Princeton 19, Central 14

PRINCETON -- The Comets (0-2) came close, but just couldn't get past the Tigers.

Princeton jumped on the board midway through the first quarter, leaving the Comets to play catch-up. After Princeton snuck another seven on the board, the Comets came alive with a one-yard touchdown by Kyle Suprenant. Suprenant then turned around and found Luke Hemenover for the two-point conversion.

With one quarter of play, Princeton pretty much sealed the game with a 40-yard touchdown run. But the Comets still had some fight left in them. Suprenant connected with Aaron Benoit on a 24-yard touchdown pass. But Central would get no closer.

"We played a lot better than last week, so we are making some improvements," said Comets' coach Brian Spooner. "We were moving the ball well, but would hurt ourselves with penalties."

Brandon Lawerence racked up 50 yards on 20 carries. Suprenant had a nice night under center, going 8 of 14 passing for 132 yards. His main target was Scott Reed, who finished with five catches for 75 yards.

"I was overall pleased with our effort," said Spooner.

Lisle 31, Dwight 12

DWIGHT -- A 24-point second quarter by the Lions was too much for the Trojans to overcome in this Interstate Eight battle.

Dwight manufactured a pair of touchdowns in the second half on a Zach Sistek quarterback sneak in the third and a 20-yard strike to Clay Harbor in the fourth.

Pat Landers and Andy Price accounted for much of the Trojans' running game, racking up 57 and 56 yards, respectively.