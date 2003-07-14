Up and down day for Kankakee stars

PONY League Section

Sunday was an up and down day for the 13-year old Pony League All-Stars from Kankakee-Blue's Cafe. The team opened the day with a 9-1 victory over Chicago Heights before suffering a 16-15 loss at the hands of Morris during afternoon action at Apliner Park in Kankakee.

Offense was the name of the game for Kankakee during its matchup with Chicago Heights, as several players were locked in at the plate.

Matt Denault and Nick Papineau each had three hits, and Zach Stetson added two to pace the attack for Kankakee.

Stetson and Kyle Vinardi struck the big blows, each smacking home runs in the eight-run victory.

With a wealth of run support helping him out, Michael Rainbolt seemed very comfortable on the hill.

Rainbolt went the distance for Kankakee, allowing just one run on five hits in the complete-game victory.

While Rainbolt displayed some crafty pitching prowess during game one, pitchers from Kankakee and Morris struggled equally during the afternoon matchup.

The two teams combined to score 31 runs during the seven-inning affair, in a game in which every out was of the utmost importance.

The Kankakee bats did not cool down at all during the battle with Morris, as Stetson (5 hits), Denault (4 hits), Rainbolt (3 hits) and Vinardi (3 hits) all stayed red hot.

However, the sluggers from Morris had their sweet swings working as well and, in the end, they managed to better Kankakee by one run at 16-15, eliminating Kankakee from the tournament.

Although Kankakee was eliminated, several players gave outstanding performances during the tournament.

Denault went an astounding 13 for 15 with five walks during four tournament games, while Stetson was 10 for 15 with five walks as well.

Rainbolt and Vinardi had solid performances as well, going 10 for 16 and 6 for 13, respectively.