R-C puts pinch on Knights

Reed-Custer Regional

Reed-Custer 5,

Chicago Christian 3

BRAIDWOOD --*With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Reed-Custer baseball team picked a great time to have a pair of sophomore pinch hitters come through in the clutch.

Pinch hitters Jeremy Loveland and Zach Clark each ripped run-scoring doubles to give the Comets the championship of their own Class A regional with a 5-3 win over Chicago Christian Monday.

The Comets (17-17) will play Interstate Eight Conference rival Wilmington in the Reed-Custer Sectional Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Mike Cuddy (4-1) picked up the win in relief of Justin Grace, who began the sixth inning rally with a one-out infield single.

Grace was sacrificed to second by Bob Findlay and scored on Loveland's double.

Clark followed that with another double that plated Loveland and eventually scored on on error.

Wilmington Regional

Wilmington 11, Quigley Prep 5

WILMINGTON --*Offense was not a problem for the Wildcats (22-5), who ripped 11 hits, including a pair of home runs, in gaining their own regional title.

The Wildcats advance to the Reed-Custer Sectional where they will play the host school on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Nick Hansen led the batting barrage with three hits, including a double and one RBI. Tanner Roark launched a three-run homer while Tony Vercelli blasted a two-run shot.

Roark, Robbie Murphy and Kyle Davis each collected two hits.

Shane Longest won in relief of Roark, who struck out nine in three innings or work. Longest gave up just one hit in his four-inning stint.

Coal City Regional

Coal City 8,

Chicago University 0

COAL CITY --*Fueled by a dominant pitching performance from Zach Rouse, the Coalers breezed past Chicago University to claim an 8-0 victory and the regional title.

The Coalers (29-4) advance to the Reed-Custer Sectional where they will play Sandwich on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Rouse threw five strong innings for Coal City, striking out 10 batters and walking none while holding the Maroons scoreless. Rouse also helped his own cause at the plate, notching two hits.

Ryan McLuckie also swung a hot bat for the Coalers, tallying three hits.

Roanoke-Benson Regional

Eureka 6, Dwight 1

ROANOKE -- Timing is everything. That pearl of wisdom was all too appropriate for the Dwight baseball team during its regional final game, as the Trojans' inability to get timely hits cost them dearly in a 6-1 loss to Eureka.

Dwight had its chances, as the Eureka pitching staff was kind enough to place six Trojans on base via walks. But Dwight was unable to get the big hit when those opportunities presented themselves, as it stranded 12 baserunners on the day.

Chase Pershnick (5-6) suffered the loss for the Trojans, allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two in five innings of work.

Cory Harbor lead a struggling Dwight offense, collecting two of the Trojans' five hits on the day.

Dwight finishes the season with a 23-13 record.