Dodgers 6, Brewers 0

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Hideo Nomo took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, and Fred McGriff hit a grand slam as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 Saturday night for their ninth straight victory.

Nomo, who has pitched a pair of no-hitters in his career, held the Brewers hitless until John Vander Wal's looping liner to left with one out in the seventh.

Cardinals 6, Pirates 0

PITTSBURGH -- Matt Morris pitched his second consecutive shutout and Fernando Vina and Jim Edmonds homered in a three-run second inning as the Cardinals, making sure they wouldn't need a comeback this time, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Braves 10, Mets 4

ATLANTA -- Nothing seemed right about Tom Glavine's return to Turner Field -- not his uniform, not the smattering of boos from the crowd, and certainly not his performance.

Glavine, a stalwart of the Atlanta Braves' rotation for 16 seasons, got knocked around in his first start against his old team, leaving after only 3 1/3 innings as the Braves beat the New York Mets.

Giants 5, Rockies 1

DENVER -- Pedro Feliz homered for the second straight game in place of ailing Barry Bonds, and Kurt Ainsworth ended a four-game losing streak as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies.

Expos 3, Phillies 2

MONTREAL -- Wil Cordero hit Montreal's fifth game-ending homer of the season as the Expos beat the Philadelphia Phillies before 33,236 fans, the largest non-opening day crowd at Olympic Stadium in six years.

Cordero brought the crowd -- drawn mostly by discount tickets and a hot dogs promotion -- out of their seats when he led off the bottom of the ninth inning with his fourth homer, connecting against Jose Silva (3-1).

Marlins 5, Reds 4

CINCINNATI -- Ken Griffey Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers, but the Florida Marlins overcame those shots to defeat the Cincinnati Reds, disappointing a sellout crowd of 41,285.

Red Sox 12, Indians 3

BOSTON -- Nomar Garciaparra homered to extend his hitting streak to 24 games, and Manny Ramirez was 3-for-3 with a homer as the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians.

Blue Jays 5, Yankees 2

NEW YORK -- David Wells threw his hands down in disgust after watching Juan Rivera stumble to the ground going after Carlos Delgado's flyball to left field.

Instead of an out, the ball bounced over the fence for the third of four straight doubles in the sixth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York, handing the Yankees their sixth straight home loss.

Royals 3, Athletics 1

OAKLAND -- Kris Wilson gave the Kansas City Royals exactly what they wanted and needed.

Mark Sweeney and Joe Randa hit home runs and Wilson combined with three relievers to help the Royals beat Oakland, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Athletics.

Wilson made his first start in over a year, replacing Runelvys Hernandez, who continues to nurse a sore elbow.

Angels 7, Devil Rays 2

ANAHEIM -- Troy Glaus went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs as the Anaheim Angels beat the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Glaus hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and a three-run double in the eighth.

John Lackey (3-4) won for the second time in eight starts, allowing two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Orioles 10, Rangers 3

ARLINGTON -- Melvin Mora hit a go-ahead three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Baltimore Orioles beat Texas, snapping the Rangers' seven-game winning streak.

Texas led 3-1 after six innings, but Mora hit a three-run homer off starter John Thomson in the seventh to give Baltimore a 4-3 lead. The Orioles added six runs in the eighth to break it open.

Omar Daal (3-5) gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings to earn his first victory since May 1. He struck out a season-high eight.