Here is the list of qualifiers for this weekend's IHSA Girls' Track and Field Meet in Charleston. Listed are local qualifiers, event, qualifying time or distance and seeding time among the field.

Class AA

Bradley- Bourbonnais:

Alison Gremar -- 3,200 run, 12:10.3, 35th.

Kankakee:

Deborah Hasik -- high jump, 5-4, 6th (tie); 300 hurdles, 46.6, 18th.

Class A

Bishop McNamara:

Taylor Bennett -- 1,600 run, 5:30.72, 10th; 3,200 run, 11:44.33, 4th; Andrea Funk -- long jump, 16-23/4, 18th (tie); triple jump, 34-73/4, 9th; Becky Rivard -- long jump, 16-23/4, 18th (tie); triple jump, 33-10 3/4, 17th (tie).

Central:

3,200 relay -- 10:07.28, 11th.

Coal City:

Nicki Marczewski -- long jump, 16-11 1/2, 8th; triple jump, 35-11/4, 7th; 400 relay -- 51.70, 12th.

Dwight:

Stephanie Simms -- 1,600, 5:17.72, 2nd; 3,200, 11:06.64, 1st; Maggie Scheuer -- 100 hurdles, 16.23, 22nd; Maleah White -- 300 hurdles, 48.13, 17th; 800 medley relay -- 1:58.83, 34th.

Herscher:

Kendra Gray -- pole vault, 8-0, 23rd (tie); Katie Long -- 100 hurdles, 15.96, 14th; BriAnne Nichols -- 800 run, 2:26.55, 20th.

Manteno:

Colleen McQueen -- 200 dash, 26.69, 14th; Claire Viall -- shot put, 35-81/2, 29th; discus, 110-31/2, 27th.

Momence:

LaCara Eubanks -- 400 dash, 1:01.07, 12th; 400 relay -- 51.89, 21st; 800 relay -- 1:51.57, 31st; 800 medley relay -- 1:58.55, 32nd; 1,600 relay -- 4:16.42, 26th.

Reed-Custer:

Jackie Marquardt -- pole vault, 11-0, 1st; 400 dash, 1:02.25, 27th; Dina Nacey -- 800 run, 2:23.60, 10th; 1,600 run, 5:34.69, 23rd; Renee Andreina -- high jump, 4-10, 34th (tie); Erin Taylor -- high jump, 5-0, 24th (tie).

Watseka:

Shannon Clement -- long jump, 16-51/4, 12th; 800 relay -- 1:52.28, 36th.