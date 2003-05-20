Today's Briefing

Watseka basketball camp

Watseka will host two boys' basketball camps for both grade schoolers and high schoolers at the Watseka High School in mid-June.

Grade schoolers (players entering the fifth through eighth grade next year) will have camp from June 16-19. Fifth and sixth graders will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m., while seventh and eighth graders will meet from 10:30 to noon.

High schoolers will have their camp on June 11 and 12, as well as June 16 and 17. Ninth and tenth graders will have camp from 5:30 to 7 p.m. while 11th and 12th graders will participate between 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost for the camp is $25 for either the grade school or high school version of the camp. Brochures and applications for the camp can be picked up at the high school.

Questions can be directed to Barry Bauer at school (432-2486) at home (473-4664).

All-Conference honors

Josh Mitchell and Ryan Romero were selected as honorable mentions to the All-SICA Conference team for water polo.

Mitchell, a senior, and Romero, a junior, both were members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys' water polo team.

Marks honored for academics

Herscher graduate Tim Marks is a finalist for an NCAA All-American Academic national honor.

Marks, now at Butler University, is a representative chosen out of District 5 which represents several Midwestern states and the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Ontario.

Final winners will be selected on May 27.

Marks hit .310 with three home runs and 27 runs batted in, while striking out just 10 times in 175 plate appearances.

Correction

In the May 11th edition, it was reported that the Bradley-Bourbonnais badminton team of Kim Chesterfield and Brandy Wells finished in the top 25 in the state.

The two advanced to the fifth round of the consolation bracket before bowing out.

The Daily Journal regrets the error.

Golf Outings

The Shamrock Golf Course will be hosting the Le Beau Memorial on May 26, the Father-Son Tournament on June 8, the Couples Tournament on June 27, the Irish Open on Aug. 17, the Club Championships on Sept. 21 and 22 and the Winter Open on Dec. 7.

Pro-Basketball Tryout Camp

Sport is War International Tryout Camp for players serious about playing professional basketball overseas or in the United States will be held on June 6, 7 and 8 on the campus of Danville Area Commutity College. The cost will be $125, which will cover the facilitties, coaching and a jersey. Players will be responsible for housing and meals. Special room raters will be available at motesl near the campus.

Camp directorys are Chris Warren (Sports Agent), Ron Miekle (Golden State Warriors), Trevor Gleeson (CBA), Paul Woolpert (CBA), and John Spezia (Athletic Director and head coach at DACC and former general manager and head coach of England Pro League).

You can contact Warren at 317-926-7477 or e-mail him at www.sportiswar.com or Spezia 217-443-1072 or email him at jspezia@dacc.edu.

Herscher Athletic Physicals

Herscher High School athletes may receive their physicals for the 2003-2004 school year on May 30 beginning at 1:20 p.m. The physicals will take place at Dr. Long's Herscher office. The cost is $15 and checks sould be made payable to The Medical Group. Students may sign up in the high school office.

Wyatt Named to GLVC All-Academic List

Freshman Nick Wyatt (Momence/Momence H. S.) of the Lewis University track and cross country teams is one of 86 Lewis students named to the 2002-2003 Great Lakes Valley Conference All-Academic Team.

To be selected All-Academic, a student must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 (4.0 scale) or a GPA of 3.4 or better for two successive semesters.

Cissna Park Junior High

Wins State Meet

Cissna Park Junior High School claimed its first state championship sicne 1935 (boys' eighth grade basketball) when its eight grade girls' track team tied Carthage for the team championship this past weeked in East Peoria. Each team scored 33 points, and each team takes home a state championship trophy.

Hannah Dodd and Heidi McKean led Cissna Park to the state title with first place finishes. Dodd long jumped 16 feet and McKean ran a 1:01.86 400-meter dash. Dodd also ran a 13.87 to cop the eighth place medal in the 100 meter dash. McKean soared over the 100 meter hurdles in 16.98 to win a third-place medal.

Dodd ran the opening leg and McKean anchored on the 1600-meter relay team that finished third in the final event of the day to give the Lady Wildcats the state title. Betsy Bauer ran the second leg and Lindsey Bauer carried the baton in the thirsd leg of the medal-winning relay foursome. Another contributers to the title was Kristen Strom. The participants on the boys' track team included Lake Marshall, Jeff Mauer, Elliott Hasselbring, Cody Siebert, Daniel Dulaney, Devon Kuhn, Zach Wixon and Quinn Steffen. The girls' team is coached by Linda Muehling and the boys' by Shawon Wise.

Donovan Wildcats Camp

The boys' and girls' basketball teams will be having camp June 23-27, 1 to 3 p.m. each day at Donovan High School. The cost is $30 per camper and $20 additional family members

Potential campers can pick up applications at the Donovan High School and Elementary School offices.

ASI 3-I Summer Super Shootout

The Danville Area Community College will be hosting the Super Shootout July 12 and 13. Entry is $400. There is a six game guarantee. It is open to eighth grade and high school boys with open and closed divisions. For information call 712-755-7756 or 515-480-8772.