Locals can't crack top three at Herscher

Herscher Invitational

By Gene J. Kanak

Journal sports writer

HERSCHER-- Girls' track coaches know that coming to the Herscher Invitational means going up against some of the best competition that the region has to offer.

No local teams were able to crack the top three during this year's event, as Pontiac (123-points), Lisle (80) and Olympia (76) claimed the first three places.

Bishop McNamara (53) placed the highest amongst area teams, coming in fourth.

Taylor Bennett placed first in the 3,200-meter run (11:53.59) and second in the 1,600 (5:31.98), while Becky Rivard claimed second and third place finishes in the triple jump (32-71/2) and long jump (15- 33/4), respectively, to help pace the Fightin' Irish effort.

"We're very pleased to come away with fourth place," said McNamara assistant coach Ken Klipp. "We didn't have great numbers, so all of our points came from four or five girls. This was a total team effort."

Reed-Custer got all it could out of two of its competitors as well, using the strong performances of Diana Nacey and Jackie Marquardt to propel the Comets to a team total of 50 points and a fifth-place finish.

Nacey asserted her dominance in the 800 and 1,600, winning with times of 2:29.86 and 5:31.37, respectively, while Marquardt re-wrote her own meet record in the pole vault, clearing 10-6 to shatter the 9-0 mark that she set last year.

Herscher (38), Momence (37) and Manteno (34) claimed the sixth, seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Katie Long finished first in the 100 hurdles (16.66) and second in the 300 hurdles (48.86) to lead the way for Herscher, while Momence did its damage in the relays, taking second place in the 800 medley (1:59.07), and third in both the 800 (1:53.20) and 1600 (4:21.53).

Colleen McQueen did a great deal of damage for Manteno, finishing first in the long jump (15-8), and fourth in both the 200 (27.12) and 400 (61.48).

Shannon Clement's leap of 15- 41/2 was good enough to earn second place in the long jump, which was Watseka's highest individual finish on the day.

The Warriors tallied 17 points to finish 11th.

Tera Moritz and Sam Zanardelli managed the only two points of the meet for Tri-Point.

Moritz claimed sixth place in the long jump with a leap of 14-31/2 while Zanardelli's toss of 96-6 was good enough to take sixth in the discus.

Tri-Point finished 13th overall with a total of two points.