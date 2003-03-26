Gun bill targets sportsmen

"This is a line in the sand for us. There is no compromise possible on this."

No, this isn't a statement issued byPresident Bush regarding the manifold infamies inflicted by Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein, the "Butcher of Baghdad."

It's Republican State Sen. Ed Petka's assessment of the infamies being proposed against Illinois gun owners by Democrat political boss Richard M. Daley of Chicago.

Critics claim Senate Bill 1195, now under consideration in the Senate Rules Committee, threatens to outlaw "half the guns in the state."

What's worse, though not at all surprising, the new governor supports every jot and tittle of it, or so he told the Chicago Sun Times during an interview published Feb. 14.

So much for the Alfred E. Newmanesque governor who's campaign trail promises included the pledge that "gun owners have nothing to fear from me."

Among other things, the bill would ban possession of a host of semi automatic rifles, pistols and shotguns frequently used for legitimate sporting and defensive purposes.

Examples include the Colt AR-15 and the immensely popular rimfire competition grade Ruger 10/22 rifle.

It would ban firearms with folding or telescoping stocks, magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and virtually every shotgun in existence regardless of its action type.

That's right, even granddad's single barrel, 12-gauge cat killer would be bound for scrap heap, as well as most of the muzzle loaders used each fall during deer season.

Because included in the proposed ban is "any firearm having a caliber of 50 or greater" -- a bucket which catches virtually every shotgun of 28-gauge or larger and a myriad of muzzle loader rifles and sidearms as well.

If it turns out this ridiculous ban was intended to eliminate only those .50-cal. center fire rifles -- essentially novelty items that sell for several thousand dollars per copy -- then Daley needs to employ a bill writer who knows something about firearms.

Handgun Control, Inc. is the reputed "author" of the Daley abominations, and Petka says they're a daily presence in Springfield, trying to shepherd them through the presumed friendly environs of a Democrat-controlled state government.

The proposal would make felons out of gun owners who now legally possess magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds.

The feds say possession of such magazines is OK, so long as they were manufactured before a certain date.

If passed, the Chicago plan would allow 90 days for owners to destroy, turn over to police for no compensation or remove from the state every one of those magazines or banned firearms or components.

Failure to do so would make you a felon.

For those unfamiliar with the criminal justice system, felons typically include such low-lifes as bank robbers, murderers, drug dealers and child molesters.

Welcome to the club!

"This Daley bill is rotten and stinks to the core. It's a piece of onerous s...," said St. Anne's Harry McGowan, builder of high grade hunting and target rifles marketed around the world.

It's a sentiment shared by Petka, a former Will County state's attorney and visceral opponent of Daley and Company's gun grab politics.

"We now know that their aims are being realized and that's simply to disarm the people of this state," said Petka, who vows trench warfare on this most basic issue of human rights and civil liberty.

This much is certain: Blagojevich's double cross and Daley's blossoming treachery have conspired to craft a difficult political landscape for downstate Democrats.

Many of them convinced the rank and file to support a party top heavy with Chicago pols -- Daley loyalists who, at best, are clueless about country culture, or, at worst, are openly contemptuous of it.

These downstate Democrats, have been left "twisting in the wind," as rank and file Democratic loyalists, unable to vent their electoral wrath at Daley's ballot box, instead zero in on those of his rural errand boys.

LEGISLATORS REACT

So how do Journal area senators stack up?

A spokesman in Crete Democrat Debbie Halvorson's Springfield office said Wednesday she opposes 1195.

Scott Hallaron, communications and research staffer for Sen. Pat Welch, D-Peru, said "the senator would find it difficult to vote for that bill in its present form."

Asked what changes might make the Daley confiscation plan palatable, Hallaron could offer no hint.

Republican Sen. Dan Rutherford of Pontiac listed himself among the steadfast opponents of the Daley attack. "The problem doesn't come from legal gun owner," he said. " The problem they face (in Chicago) is from illegal ones.

"This attempt by Gov. Blagojevich and Mayor Daley is not going to fix the crime problem."

Rutherford says the bill is almost certainly bound for reshaping through amendments, though he would offer no speculation on what an acceptably revised bill might look like.

Democratic Sen. Larry Walsh, of Elwood, noted "as the bill stands now, my intention is not to support it. I think it's too far reaching."

Petka certainly agrees.

"It's a diversion which runs very, very contrary to what our founding fathers envisioned --an armed populace willing to protect the Bill of Rights," said Petka.

"The saddest fact of all --and this is a fact, not an opinion -- is that the weapons that are part of Mayor Daley's package have absolutely nothing to do with what is occurring in the City of Chicago," the former criminal prosecutor insists.

"In fact, the sponsor of the bill, Sen. Antonio Munoz, a former Chicago police officer, admitted under questioning from myself that there was no relationship between crimes committed in the City of Chicago and the banning of these firearms."

For Petka, this bill -- one of a barrage which can be expected during the Daley reign in Springfield -- is inevitable.

"This is the logical extension of what happens when Second Amendment Rights are eroded away in a gradual style.

"The real aim of the gun control people was simply to seize firearms and that has absolutely no relationship to street crime," said Petka.

An example?

Well Petka says when SB1195 was first being ballyhooed, the weapons proposed for banning were billed as "the weapons of choice for drug dealers."

"But if they're the weapons of choice for murders then why haven't they been showing up?" he asks.

In fact, Petka and others note that Daley presides over the nation's most violent city and badly needs a scapegoat -- and any rural pheasant hunter or home defender is good enough for that sacrifice.

"The power structure in the City of Chicago has to offer some 'reason' why the murder rate continues to go up," says Petka.

"And this (bill) is a very, very well orchestrated diversion," he adds, pointing to bill sponsor Munoz's admission that the targeted weapons play little role in city or Cook County crime.

Besides law-abiding Illinois gun owners, the bill threatens businesses and the jobs they provide.

Springfield Armory, a Geneseo based maker of high quality semi-auto pistols and rifles widely used for competition and defense would be forced to close if 1195 endures.

And some question remains on its affect at the government's Rock Island Arsenal, a facility which has a long history of building weaponry for U.S. servicemen, many now using those weapons in the Persian Gulf.

But then, that's too far from Chicago to matter, anyway.