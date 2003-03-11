Tigers continue on Florida softball roll

University of Western Florida

Spring Fling

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Olivet Nazarene University softball team continued its stellar play, picking up a couple more wins Tuesday against Rivard College at the University of Western Florida Spring Fling.

The Tigers edged Rivard 4-3 in the opener with Liz Beirne (5-1) giving up three runs on six hits while striking out six and walking just one.

Alicia Hammel drove in the game-winning run in the seventh inning to finish with two hits and two RBIs.

Lauren Gidcumb blasted a two-run double and Herscher graduate Cassandra Berger also went 2 for 3.

Olivet (9-3) gave pitcher Emily Johnston a bigger cushion to work with in the second game, downing Rivard 10-3.

Momence graduate Johnston (4-2) allowed three unearned runs on three hits and three walks.

All three of Rivard's runs came in Olivet's four-error fourth inning.

Christina Shelton had the hot bat for the Tigers, going 3 for 4, including a triple and six RBIs. Lisa Bergmann, another local player, from Grant Park, added a single and double while Gidcumb also chipped in a couple hits.