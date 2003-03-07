Kudos to the area's toughest athletes -- the wrestlers

The winter sports have almost all come to a close and soon the ball diamonds, tracks and courts will be full of high school athletes participating in the spring sports season.

But we still have honors to give out for the winter sports. Today we honor the top 25 wrestlers in the area with our annual All-Area wrestling squad. Next Sunday we will have the best in girls' basketball and the following week we will announce the top boys' basketball players.

Wrestling is a sport that doesn't have casual fans. You either get into it or you don't. While wrestling meets don't draw the crowds that high school basketball games do, the fans may be just as vociferous.

At this year's All-City meet at Bradley-Bourbonnais, the crowd was intense even though most knew that the Boilermakers were going to leave as the All-City champions.

It is a sport not given its proper due. USA Today recently ran its list of the 10 toughest things to do in sports. Hitting a major-league fastball took top honors.

I'd wager to say going six minutes on a wrestling mat might be just as tough as that.

The hours these boys train and work out, added to the fact that they have to maintain their weight all season long, makes wrestling the toughest sport in my eyes.

So when you flip to page D8 to look at the 2003 All-Area wrestling squad, try to think what each young man may have gone through since practice started in early November through the end of February.

Fifteen wrestlers represented the area at the state meet and all are present on the All-Area Squad. The first team is comprised of 18 seniors, one junior, five sophomores and one freshman.

Bishop McNamara enjoyed the most individual success as three athletes won state titles. Seniors Ryan Kimberlin and Randy Murray won at 119 and 171 pounds, respectively, while freshman Mike Ryan took the title at 103 pounds. Teammate Ben Murray came up a bit short, earning second-place honors at 160 pounds, the fourth time in his career that he medaled at state.

Wilmington also came away with a state title as its most successful wrestler in school history, Brett Lockwood, won the 135-pound crown.

The Wildcats also enjoyed the most team success this year, compiling a 20-3 record in dual meets while winning a regional title. The Wildcats lost in the team dual sectional to Interstate Eight Conference rival Sandwich.

In addition to the first team, 37 other wrestlers received special or honorable mentions, an honor in its own right. We cover 12 schools with wrestling programs, 11 of which have first-team representation.

The team is selected based on nominations from each school's coach. Four coaches elected not to nominate any wrestlers so, as the wrestling beat writer, I had to select wrestlers based upon information that I knew.

Most coaches participated in our weekly stats section and I thank everyone who kept us updated on the season.

Now for some fun awards:

Best team - Wilmington had the best overall record and placed the most wrestlers on our entire 62-man roster. From 103 to heavyweight, the Wildcats put a strong wrestler on the mat each night. It's a shame the Wildcats fed into a sectional full of powerhouses because they really deserved a shot at state.

Best coach - Bishop McNamara coach Ron Young had three titlists and a runner-up at the state meet, along with a roster full of first-year wrestlers. The Irish took their lumps in the Catholic League but got better because of it. Kimberlin called Young a "great motivator" and in a sport where its one against one, motivation can be the difference.

Cool stat 1 -- Dwight's Peter Clausen set a state record at 125 pounds by pinning an opponent in seven seconds. No reason to waste any time, Pete.

Cool stat II -- Going into the state meet, Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Bobby Fear had not allowed a takedown against him all season, meaning no one was able to execute the most basic wrestling maneuver against him. While he allowed two at the state meet, Fear still had quite an accomplishment.

Cool stat III -- McNamara's Kimberlin led the area with an astounding 14 technical falls. For those that don't know what that means, Kimberlin defeated 14 other wrestlers by 15 points or more, meaning basically total and complete domination.

