Mistake-free Mac to meet I-8 champ Comets

By Rob Laird

Journal sports writer

BRAIDWOOD -- It's darn near impossible to beat a good basketball team that refuses to make mistakes.

The Bishop McNamara girls' basketball team committed no turnovers in the third quarter and just two over the entire second half of a 59-42 victory over Wilmington in the Reed-Custer Regional semifinal on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Fightin' Irish advance to take on the host Comets, 62-47 winners over Gardner-South Wilmington.

Mac (13-11) led by just six points early in the second half, but little by little, it pulled away from there.

"We needed to get back to winning possession by possession," said McNamara coach Jeff Bennett. "We took care of the ball pretty well. That's a quality we've really worked on."

Try as the Wildcats might, they couldn't force the Irish into turning the ball over, as Irish senior Blair Bennett and company continually forced the ball up the court through the Wildcat press for layups.

Freshman Taylor Bennett was the benefit of the Irish press break, scoring half of her 12 points on layups.

"You've got a very athletic team over there in Bishop Mac," said Wilmington coach Stan Roder. "We knew one of their characteristics was that they liked to push the ball up the court. A lot of times, we'd have girls back on defense, but they had height on us and were able to see to make good, fundamental passes to get the ball up court."

The Irish were just as efficient in the half-court offense as they were in transition. They were so smooth, in fact, that when team leader Blair Bennett had to miss several minutes of the fourth quarter in foul trouble, the team didn't miss a beat.

Bennett received her fourth foul with just under seven minutes to go in the game, when the score was 46-36. Fellow senior Genie McClain stepped right in, however, and Mac outscored the Wildcats 7-2 over the next three minutes to seal the game.

"We've said all along that a quality that will be key is that we have nice depth," said coach Bennett.

Blair Bennett sank a couple of treys and made several nice moves off the dribble as part of her game-high 22 points. Freshman Jennifer Juergens added nine to go with her team-high seven rebounds.

Wilmington (14-11) was led by Jessoni Plese's 14 points and Kristin Hedges' 13 points and nine rebounds.

"I'm very happy with what we accomplished today," said Roder. "One of our goals was to improve our record from last year and we did that and we've got a young team."

Reed-Custer 62,

Gardner-South Wilmington 47

In what Reed-Custer coach Ken Scott called an "ugly, poorly officiated football game," the host Comets used a 22-11 third-quarter scoring advantage to move to the finals.

The win may not have been without its price, though.

Leading scorer Casey Hadley received a hard foul from Gardner's Mandi Sistek near the left timeline in the second quarter and had to leave the game. She came back before halftime and played the rest of the way, finishing with 15 points, but Scott said he's unsure if she's at full strength.

"(The officials) set the tone right away that they were going to let the kids play," he said. "And kids ended up getting hurt."

Hadley was visibly tentative under the basket after the injury and ended with just five rebounds, but her teammates, including Val Yarbrough and Jackie Marquardt, stepped up in her place. Yarbrough ended with game highs with 16 points and 15 rebounds while Marquardt provided a solid post presence, scoring 13.

Despite having Sistek sit a good chunk of the game with foul trouble, the Panthers hung close and were within 37-29 late in the third quarter. However, the Comets ended the third on a 12-1 run to put the game beyond reach.

Sistek finished with a team-leading 14 points. Sarah Esparza made two 3-pointers to finish with eight points.