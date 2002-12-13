Boilermakers give Olympian effort

Rich Central 52,

Bradley-Bourbonnais 47

By Rob Laird

Journal sports writer

OLYMPIA FIELDS -- Perhaps Mark Kohl didn't lean enough.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys' basketball coach was standing directly behind senior Josh LaRocque as the forward attempted a 3-pointer in the final seconds against Rich Central Friday night.

Had the shot fallen, it would have probably forced overtime by tying the game 50-50. When it left LaRocque's hand, it appeared to be on target, but it was a tad long and bounced off the back left side of the rim with one second left.

"Ooh, baby, I was leaning," said Kohl, who's team ended up with a 52-47 loss after two Central free throws. "We had the play drawn up and the kids executed perfectly. Josh probably hits that shot seven of 10 times, but it just didn't fall for him this time."

The lead changed sides several times in the second half, with Bradley leading 36-31 early in the fourth quarter. However, a 12-3 Central run quieted the Boilers (3-3 overall, 0-1 SICA South).

"I feel that we let an opportunity slip away tonight," said Kohl. "But this is not an easy place to play. For us to come up here and play the way we did, I'm proud of our kids."

They didn't get the win, but it was hard for Kohl to be disappointed in his team's effort because his players did everything else he wanted them to do.

The undersized Boilers shut down the Olympians' big men while also controlling the tempo of the game and getting solid play from their bench.

With six-foot-two John Juergens, 6-1 Evan Tingley and 6-3 LaRocque manning the post for Bradley against the likes of 6-6 Mike Harrington, 6-7 Patrick Ivy and 6-4 Fred Washington, the Boilers were concerned about a mismatch in size. But the Boilers held Ivy to just two field goals for the game, disrupting many of the center's short-range shots.

"The hard thing about it is that we can't practice against 6-6," said Kohl. "But we played really good team defense against him. It wasn't an individual; it was good team defense."

But Central (4-2, 1-0) also shut down its opponent's main scorer. LaRocque made just one field goal over the first three quarters, so the Boilers had to rely on others to provide the offense. Kyle Arthur was the main spark, hitting four treys as part of his game-high 22 points.

During the third quarter, when the Boilers outscored the Olympians 14-6, Arthur hit a post-up shot to begin the half then hit a 3-pointer to tie the game. Later, he converted a jumper from the right side of the foul line to give Bradley its first lead since 8-6. He added two free throws and another trey to end the frame with 12 points.

However, Bradley didn't hold the lead for long and though it grabbed the lead back on two occasions, an 11-for-18 performance from the free-thow line gave Central the win.