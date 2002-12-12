'Cats defend home turf

Wilmington Triangular

WILMINGTON -- The Wilmington wrestling team took its own triangular Thursday, downing Bishop McNamara and Herscher.

The Wildcats conquered Herscher 63-12 while the Fightin' Irish handled the Tigers 54-30. The meet's decisive score turned out to be Wilmington 57-23 decision over Mac.

Bishop McNamara's Ryan Kimberlin had the quickest pin of the night, beating Brent McKay of Herscher in nine seconds.

Wilmington netted two major decisions in its tussle against Herscher from Josh Rogowski (19-8) over Josh Sandlin and Brett Lockwood (15-6), who was a double-winner, over Bob Reardanz.

Other double-winners for the Wildcats were Drew Lockwood (130), Mike Sokolowski (135), Matt Goodwin (145), John Niehls (152), Kyle Flood (171), Tony Vercelli (189) and Jason Myers (215).

Herscher's Tom Magers took a double-win, including a :39 pin over Brian Meadors of McNamara.

For Bishop Mac, Kimberlin won both his matches, as did Michael Ryan (1103), and Ben Murray (160).

Prairie Central 60,

Manteno 16

FAIRBURY -- The Panthers could not contain the Hawks and suffered the non-conference loss.

Larry George captured a 1:27 pin at 119 pounds while Nick Skolasinski (125) pinned his man in 2:57.

Bryan Benoit also won his 189-pound match in a 10-3 decision.