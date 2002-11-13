New cast in the paint, same results for Tigers?

HERSCHER -- Last year, the Herscher girls' basketball team had one of the best inside duos in the area.

This year, the story may be the same, but the faces will be different.

Five-foot, 10-inch junior Lindsay James and 6-0 junior Gillian Morrow will try to fill the void left by Pat Bertrand and Lauren Danielson, who combined to average nearly 23 points and 13 rebounds a game.

Coach John Engelman acknowledges the importance that Bertrand and Danielson had to last year's success (the Tigers went 21-6 overall and 13-0 in the River Valley Conference), but he is also optimistic about the abilities of his two replacements.

"(Bertrand and Danielson) were really good scorers inside, but we really like Morrow and James inside, too," said Engelman, who is entering his eighth year as coach. "James has been on varsity since her freshman year. She's matured, she's really smart and she's a good shooter. We're expecting good things from her.

"Lately in practice, Gillian Morrow has just been on fire," he added. "I'm really upbeat on our team."

As James adjusts to her new role as a team leader and Morrow gains her learning stripes, junior guard Erin Hoffman and senior forward Jill Papineau will be looked on to provide an offensive spark, especially early in the season.

"Erin's getting better and better and, if she keeps improving, she's going to be one of best in the area," said Engelman. "She drives, she shoots the three and she passes very well. We are just really excited about Erin Hoffman."

Allyson Kruse and Jill Papineau are two other returning letter winners. Kruse led the team in steals last season and was second in assists to Hoffman, while Papineau served as a catch-all, doing scrap work for the Tigers.

"She does all the little things," said Engelman. "She rebounds well, she plays solid defense, gets loose balls. She's a really smart player."

Junior Alyssa Evers, sophomore Kat Berger and freshman Laura Petersen will provide depth for the guard position, while juniors Beka Hertz and Rosie Bailey will see time in the post.

