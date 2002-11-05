Unspectacular effort still nets Cavs a win

KCC 86, St. Xavier JV 69

By Paul Schmidt

Journal sports reporter

The Kankakee Community College men's basketball team struggled in the second half, but were able to keep the St. Xavier junior varsity squad at bay to pick up their second win of the season 86-69.

The Cavaliers move to 2-0 on the young season.

The team showed just how good it could be in the first half, forcing 19 turnovers, collecting 12 steals, and shooting 58 percent from the field, including 50 percent from 3 -point land to open up a 54-29 halftime lead.

The first half run was truly sparked by the play of the bench, especially Bobby Dixon. Dixon came off the bench in the first half to go 5-for-7 from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc, good for 13 points. Dixon finished the game as the leading scorer on the night with 16 points.

"Since we don't have a lot of depth in the post right now, we are going to have to rely on the outside shot to carry us at the beginning of this season," KCC coach Dave Holstein said. "If we hit the 3 consistently, we'll be successful."

Both Justin Williams and Devonte King are out with injuries for the Cavs, thinning out their front line considerably.

While he may have been pleased with the performance of the first half, the play of the Cavaliers in the second half left a bad taste in Holstein's mouth.

The Cavaliers were out-rebounded, outscored, and turned the ball over more in a second half which also saw them go scoreless for almost five minutes.

"We played with no passion in the second half at all," Holstein said. "We're a very young team mentally right now, and until we grow up a little bit, we're going to struggle at times."

The hot hands of the Cavs also cooled considerably in the second half, as they could only manage 32 percent from the floor in the second half, which allowed an inspired St. Xavier squad to get within 15 several times in the second frame. St. Xavier's own poor shooting killed any chance they had at a comeback, however, and KCC capped off the game with several free throws to seal it.

The Cougars were led by Shaarie Wilson's 19 points.

KCC also was whistled for 23 fouls in the contest, but was helped out by a 9-of-22 performance at the charity stripe by St. Xavier, including missing the front end of three one-and-ones.

Holstein wasn't pleased with his team's overall performance in any aspect, however, no matter how good the first half was.

"Across the board, statistically, we didn't get it done in the second half," Holstein said. "We need to do a better job of keeping focused and keeping our heads in the game."