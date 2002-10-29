Wildcats, Panthers take long route in semif inal victories

Manteno 14-15-15,

Herscher 16-10-9

By Rob Laird

Journal sports writer

HERSCHER -- When the Manteno and Wilmington volleyball teams square off in the finals of the Herscher Regional on Thursday, whichever team loses the first game probably won't be all that upset.

In fact, the team might be thrilled.

If Tuesday's semifinal matches are any indication, dropping the first game is actually a good thing. Both the Panthers and the Wildcats did so against Herscher and Reed-Custer, but both eventually came back to win in marathon matches that lasted over an hour and a half apiece.

The key for Manteno's rally over Herscher was persistence -- and rock solid defense. The Panthers (24-10-1) consistently came up with clutch digs off Tiger kill attempts; five players finished with at least 10 digs. Lisa Schroeder led the way with 22.

"We were having fun, being scrappy," said Schroeder, who also led the team with 14 kills. "We felt like we had worked too hard for the past three months to have our season end."

Herscher felt the same way. The Tigers came out as the aggressor early in the third game, taking a 5-2 lead while keeping the Panthers from setting up their offense. Manteno setter Colleen McQueen had 32 assists but she didn't record a one in the decisive third game until she set Amanda Bechard for a kill that put the Panthers ahead 7-6. Manteno never relinquished that lead, with Claire Viall providing a stuff two side outs later which prompted an 8-3 run to close the match.

"They were really determined," said Manteno coach Carla Wenzel. "That showed a lot of character for our team to come back like that."

The Tigers relentlessly pounded away at the Panther defense and solid play from their own back row extended the match longer than it could have gone, but as Manteno came closer to match point, Herscher seemed to get more and more frustrated.

"They did all I could ask them to do," Herscher coach Joel Huizenga said of his players. "They left it all on the floor. At the end, they started to remember that their season was on the line and they started playing like it."

Andrea Dykstra had a rare volleyball triple-double, finishing with 23 assists, 13 service points and 11 kills. Fellow seniors Kristin Tobey and Renae Palmer combined for 15 kills in their final prep game.

Ginny Demers added 13 assists and Katie Long had a team-high 12 kills for the Tigers.

Amanda Shreffler added 10 kills for the Panthers, while Viall had nine and Bechard finished with 8.

Wilmington 5-19-16,

Reed-Custer 15-17-14

A dreadful first game and a comparable start to the second left Wildcats coach Chris Hoelscher wondering if her team would ever get itself going against the Comets.

A timeout, two long games and one paper-thin victory later, she had her answer.

"This team doesn't respond to, 'come on, you've gotta do better than that,' stuff," said Hoelscher, whose team trailed 4-0 in the second game, prompting her to call a time out. "Instead, I told them in our huddle (during the timeout) to stay up and try to get better every play. That's what they did."

The pep talk breathed new life into Wilmington, who proceeded to go on a 7-1 run after the timeout. From then on, the Comets, who had been pounding kills at will, had greater difficulty exploiting the Wildcats' defense.

"We did a better job of picking out certain spots that they were hitting to," said Wilmington setter Hayley Helfrich, who ended with 35 assists. "That was a big change."

Reed-Custer coach Heather Borsych also pointed to the improved Wilmington defense as a key to the match.

"They were picking up everything," she said. "We weren't connecting with our passes, either."

A pair of sophomores played key role in the win for the Wildcats. Jessoni Piese and Nicole Antle, fresh off junior varsity, came in and provided some clutch play late. Antle had four kills in the third game and Piese had nine service points in the match, including the final three.

"We have a very athletic sophomore class," said Hoelscher. "(The JV) season was over and I knew we would probably need them, so I put them on the team for this tournament."

It was a good thing, too. While the duo gave the Wildcats a couple of extra fresh faces to rotate in, the Comets only subbed once per full rotation. By the end of the match, Reed-Custer players, who had spent the majority of the match sprawling all over the court, were gasping for air.

"I already knew after the second game that they were exhausted," said Borsych. "In the third game, you could just tell that they were fighting and fighting and fighting."

Val Yarbrough had 17 kills and 15 digs to lead the Comet attack, with Tahleatha Walton adding six kills and 12 digs. Sam Keca had 23 assists.

Like Herscher's Dykstra, Wilmington's Jessica Walcher ended with a triple-double. She had 14 points, 15 kills and 17 digs, all team highs, while teammate Dana Florian finished with seven kills and seven digs.