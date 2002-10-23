Large task on hand for streaking Tigers

By Gene J. Kanak

Journal sports writer

The Olivet Nazarene University football team is riding a two-game winning streak but will need to be firing on all cylinders if it hopes to make it three in a row when it travels up I-57 to play Mid-States Football Association Midwest League rival St. Xavier University on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-4, 2-1) have beaten conference foes in consecutive weeks, defeating Trinity International 20-7 on Oct. 12 and pummeling Iowa Wesleyan 38-12 last weekend. The victories have allowed ONU to remain in the hunt for the conference title, tied with St. Xavier and William Penn and one game back of McKendree and St. Ambrose.

Olivet needs to continue winning if it are to keep its playoff hopes alive.

On the other side of the field, the Cougars (5-2, 2-1) appear to be a team that is destined to see postseason play.

St. Xavier is currently ranked No. 21 in the NAIA, down four spots after losing to No. 3 McKendree 27-10 last Saturday.

The Cougars feature a balanced offensive attack and a stifling defense that is giving up less than 11 points per game.

Inside linebackers Dan Casasanto and Matt Derry anchor the SXU defense, leading the team in tackles with 54 and 46, respectively. They will be responsible for helping the line to stuff the running attack of Olivet's game-breaking tailback Allen Swilley.

Swilley is averaging over 107 yards per game for the Tigers and has scored seven of ONU's eight rushing TDs this season.

The Olivet offense will rely heavily upon Swilley and quarterback Joe Boseo, the freshman quarterback who has developed into an impact player and is coming off of his best performance of the season. Boseo lit the Iowa Wesleyan defense up last week, completing 20 of his 32 passing attempts for 242 yards and one touchdown.

No matter what Boseo and the offense do on Saturday, the Tigers' defense will need to have a superb outing if Olivet is going to steal the road victory.

So far, the Tigers' defense has been strong and is continuing to improve. Lundy Swilley will lend support to linemen Nick Bradley and Mike Silsby in stopping the run, while Donnie Woodard and Jarvis McClure will be looking to add to SXU QB Casey Drown's interception total.

Drown, a Wilmington graduate, has completed 50 percent of his passing attempts on the season but he has thrown eight interceptions and only seven TD's. Whether or not Drown can avoid turnovers could play a major role in determining Saturday's outcome.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at SXU Stadium.