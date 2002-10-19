Volleyball earns NCCAA berth

The Olivet Nazarene University volleyball team had more than just its 30-27, 30-19, 30-21 victory over Trinity to celebrate Saturday.

With the win, the Tigers received an automatic bid in the NCCAA Region National Tournament.

Olivet also had four players selected to the All-Region Team. Emily Lindquist, Chelsie Rountree, Ivana Fabryova and Julie Leman all received nods. In addition, Leman was chosen Player of the Year, beating out teammate Fabryova by just one point. Olivet coach Brenda Williams was also named Region Coach of the Year.

Fabryova slammed 17 kills and scooped up 13 digs. Lindquist contributed nine blocks while Rountree added seven kills and three blocks. Leman delivered 36 assists and 10 digs. Hannah Edwards also came up big with 10 digs, eight kills and three blocks.

Men's soccer falls in double OT

The Olivet Nazarene University men's soccer team was just a step behind St. Xavier all day, eventually falling 3-2 in double overtime Saturday.

The Cougars got on the board with goals in both the first and second halves, but the Tigers netted a couple in the second half to tie it up.

Nate Taube notched Olivet's (7-7-3, 2-4-2) first score off an assist from Eric Milton and Juan Bay tied it up on a penalty kick. But St. Xavier finally got another one by Olivet goalie Jon Christensen (10 saves) with two and a half minutes remaining in the second overime session.

Runners fare well

PARKSIDE, Wis. -- The Olivet Nazarene University mens and womens cross country teams competed well at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Invitational Saturday.

The men finished 17th out of 25 teams in the 8K race with Nick Gatlin (27:43) leading the way in 77th place. Chris Fraser (27:59) wasn't far behind in 88th place. Doug Swanson (27:59) was 105th, followed by Robert Hardin (28:16) and Luke Hays (28:23).

Lynnae Yates (19:35) led the Tigers in the 5K run, placing 58th overall. Andrea Guengerich (20:18) followed in 107th and Leigh Vickory (20:23) was 111th.