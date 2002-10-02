Boilers cruise to win

Bradley-Bourbonnais 15-15, Crete-Monee 0-5

CRETE --The Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball team continued to roll and had no problems brushing off Crete-Monee 15-0, 15-5 in this SICA South Conference lashing Wednesday.

Molly Rewerts scored 11 service points and three aces for the Boilermakers while Courtney Brasel slammed five kills and smothered two blocks.

Leah Mayo dished out 10 assists, adding to the Boilers (15-3, 5-0) attack.

Rich East 15-16,

Kankakee 7-14

The Kays didn't go down without a fight in the SICA South game against the Rockets.

Amanda Grams led Kankakee's fight with seven digs, two blocks, six assists and two aces. Samantha Lillard added with six kills and three digs. Brittany Coy chipped in five assists and three kills .

Bishop McNamara 15-15,

St. Anne 4-5

The Fightin' Irish won the non-conference match.

Mac's Allison Hoey racked up 17 assists and six aces. Blair Bennett had nine aces, and Genie McClain added seven kills.