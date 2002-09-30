Time off serves Boilermakers well

By Rob Laird

Journal sports writer

The Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball team is officially a well-oiled machine -- it can sit in the garage all weekend and start up on Monday with no problem.

The Boilermakers, who hadn't touched a volleyball since practicing last Thursday, showed no signs of rust from the break, shutting out the Kankakee Kays in the first game of their 15-0, 15-8 victory in Monday's city matchup.

"I think the rest was good for us," said Bradley coach Darla Moldenhauer. "We had been going and going and going and going. I was afraid that we would come out flat, but we played very strong."

The service game for Bradley, in particular, was strong. Setter Megan Gullickson racked up 15 service points, including a string of five straight aces late in the first game. She varied her placement and, every once in a while, used a sinking serve that had Kay defenders lunging just to put an arm on the ball.

Playing with a big lead for most of the match, the Boilers (15-4) were able to comfortably and confidently run their offense. Gullickson, who also had a match-high nine assists, said that it has been nice to relax in matches after battling top teams from across the midwest in recent weekend tournaments.

"It's a little different going from the Nike (Preview) to here," Gullickson said. "But we always try to stay focused and play hard."

In the three conference battles since finishing second at the prestigious Nike Preview, Bradley has not allowed any opponent to tally more than eight points in a match and have completed one shutout game in each.

"I think we are in the swing of things," said senior captain Jillian Worby, who recorded three kills and three digs. "It's mid-season and we have our goals in sight."

After establishing a great deal of dominance during the first game, Bradley seemed content to jog through the final game, committing service errors on their first two attempts and falling behind 2-0. The Kays (5-10), once mystified by both the Boilers' offense and defense, were gaining confidence.

"I am very impressed with the spirit and attitude (the Kays) showed," said Moldenhauer. "Kankakee is very much improved. The score to the first game was not indicative to what was really going on."

The Boilers were able to grab a 6-2 lead after the early deficit, but the Kays showed resiliency and battled back to 6-4. However, Bradley found a rhythm offensively and scored the next six points to open a comfortable lead.

Sarah Lax led the Kays with a match-high five digs -- including three impressive ones during a single rally in the second game -- and added a pair of kills. Brittany Coy had three service points to go with three digs and two assists.

Amilee Kennedy and Kristin Wroblewski each had four kills and two blocks for the Boilers, while Shannon Zielsdorf and Jessica Lynn provided four service points apiece.