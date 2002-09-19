B-B wins close one

Bradley-Bourbonnais 95, Lincoln-Way East 90

The Bradley-Bourbonnais girls' swimming team scored a huge 95-90 victory over Lincoln-Way East Thursday.

The meet came down to the last race, the 400-meter free relay, and the Boilermakers came away with the win in the race and the meet. The team of Jill Henry, Lauren Croix, Jennifer England and Cassie Elliot finished in 4:03.00 for the win.

Henry, a freshman, had an awesome day, scoring four first places, including a 1:02.44 in the 100 butterfly, setting a new school record.

Jena Allie contributed three first-place finishes for the Boilers (1-1) on the day, as did Croix.