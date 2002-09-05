Birds up at rookery

PLAINFIELD -- Rare birds are getting a new lease on life thanks to some new nesting platforms at Plainfield's Lake Renwick Heron Rookery.

The number of birds nesting at the lake is up as the result of a two-year restoration project by the Will County Forest Preserve.

The project added 561 new nest structure of various types according to Bruce Hodgdon, a spokesman for the Will County Forest Preserve District. Man-made nesting platforms were installed to replace trees which are dying on the islands were the birds gather.

The birds nest on three levels: double crested cormorants prefer the top of the platforms; great blue herons and great egrets take a middle range roost and black-crowned night herons stick close to the ground.

Part of the project also involved stabilizing the island shoreline which was eroding.