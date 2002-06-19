Week off leads to looking ahead

By Dennis Yohnka

Journal correspondent

The stock cars will take this weekend off at the Kankakee Motor Speedway to accommodate a Kankakee County Fair Board event, but racing fans were already setting their sites on June 26, when the UMP Summernationals come to town.

"I wish I could have run in something like this when I was a young guy and wanted to race every night," said track management team partner and former driver Jim O'Connor of the Summernationals tour. "They started June 14 and it wraps up July 13 â€“ and in between they race 27 shows in 10 states.

The feature will pay $10,000 to the winner, and there's a big bonus for the team that can win the series point championship. Drivers come from more than 20 states to take a shot at winning it â€“ and a local competitor, Kevin Weaver of Gibson City, driving one of Dick Turner's Cullom-based machines, did just that in 2000.

"That was grueling," Turner said. "I made all 27 shows and it came down to the last night. Kevin won a race by 24 inches and that meant $20,000 in prize money. It was an unforgettable experience."

Teams on this tour leave one track around midnight and drive an average of five hours to the next race. The crew is up early to start car maintenance -- and in some cases, make trips for new equipment. Weaver won it all with one car; his closest competitors used as many as six.

"It's been interesting, so far, this year," Turner noted. "They've had a different winner just about every night, including Kevin."

Weaver, who is back on his own, destroyed a car and has already jumped in a brand new machine for the rest of the series. He's very comfortable on the Kankakee track, but he'll have some competition from another guy who's enjoyed some significant success here.

"It's not just because I'm his dad, but I think Corey could be tough that night," Turner said.

In addition to Late Model action, the Open-Wheel Modifieds and the Street Stocks will be running. Fans will also be treated to some track give-aways: T-shirts, can holders, hats, etc.

Gates open early to accommodate the traveling teams. Fans will want to arrive around 7 p.m. to be assured of getting a seat.