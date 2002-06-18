Final countdown for derby begins

A Kankakee River fishing favorite is just one week away. Next Friday marks the start of the 10 days for hunting prize-winning tagged fish and staking claims for bragging rights as the top anglers in the 19th annual Kankakee River Valley Fishing Derby.

The contest boasts over $25,000 in prize combinations.

Final preparations begin Wednesday as specially equipped boat teams work to collect 111 fish for tagging. The fish will be collected by Illinois Department of Natural Resources biologists.

Derby fish adorned with red tags will then be released at popular fishing spots between Indiana and Wilmington.

Leonard Goldyn of Chicago is the first to win derby cash this year. His name was picked Thursday in a early bird registration drawing for $100 cash.

"We are running about the same as last year in early registrations," said Chairman Don Anderson. Derby organizers expect entries to increase over the next few days.

As contests go, the derby is a deal.

Registrations are $15 for the entire family. Those registered don't even have to catch a fish to win. Some prizes, like the "Mystery Catch" and "Welcome Night" grab-bags, are awarded at random.

Warm and humid weather is expected for this year's contest. If that forecast holds, fishing conditions should be idea all along the river. River conditions are equally favorable for shoreline anglers, waders or boaters.

Youngsters may want to try their luck at Bird Park Quarry in Kankakee where 13 of the tagged fish will be released.

Derby action officially begins at 12:01 a.m. on June 28. Daily contests are featured along with a "Big Board" event on eight gamefish species. Tagged fish this year are worth between $100 to $1,260 in cash or merchandise.

Twelve of the 119 tagged fish caught last year netted winners a share of $3,700 in prizes. Others won trophies, cash, and merchandise in the Big Board and Dollar Days contests.

Prizes will be awarded on July 8 at the Moose Lodge in Bradley. Winners must be present to receive their prizes.

<strong>Where to register</strong>

Frank's Bait, 621 N. Dixie, Momence

Reed's Rent All, 907 N. Indiana Ave. Kankakee

The Bait House, 1315 W. Lafayette, Watseka

The Dam Bait Shop, South Island Park, Wilmington

Aroma Park Bait & Tackle, 104 South Bridge Street, Aroma Park

Trading Post Bait & Tackle, Altorf, east of Kankakee River State Park

Walmart, 1206 North Kinzie, Bradley