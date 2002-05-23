Speedway fans can take the bus

By Dennis Yohnka

Journal correspondent

Any negative connotation of the school bus will be changed forever for a group students and adults Friday night. Kankakee Motor Speedway officials have planned a never-before-seen venture: sending fans around the quarter-mile clay oval -- in a 65-passenger-capacity bus.

"We know that people want to know how it feels to ride the high banks out there," explained Chris Naranjo of the O'Connor Family Management Team. "We also know that fans like to see the program move along, so we found a way to give a lot of fans a better sense of the speedway in a very short time frame."

So, in addition to watching the action on the track (Open-Wheel Modifieds, Late Model and Street Stock division racing returns after last week's rain-out), some fans will take to the track for a four or five-lap tour on board a big yellow school bus.

"It should be educational," Naranjo said with a smile. "They'll be getting a feel for what the drivers see -- it's an entirely different perspective than the one you get from grandstands. The bus will be driven by Dick Turner. He runs a big bus company (and was once a standout stock car driver). You know, he's (Late Model track champ) Corey Turner's dad."

The plan is for fans to board the bus at the pit entrance just before intermission and -- for $1 fee -- they will roll through the pit area and onto the track. But will they see what it looks like when a Late Model goes flying past?

"I can't say," Naranjo said. "But there are times when a driver will come out to test a little change on a car, so... It will be a very controlled environment out there, but we'll just see what happens."

According to Turner, bus-riding fans should expect to notice the impact of the banking first.

"It's a greater bank than any public road anyone has ever driven on," he said. "And it will look different because, from the stands, you see the whole thing. Out there, you focus on each turn, each straight-away, one at a time."

The eight-ton bus is one of 80 in the Turner Bus Service fleet. With 10 terminals, the company services a range of school districts from Dwight to the Tri-Point area. Turner, who raced through the 1960s and retired in 1974, runs the firm with his wife Sharon.

"I really don't know what to expect in terms of the fan response," Turner said. "There won't be any age limit. We'll probably only go 30 or 35 miles an hour, on the high side. I don't think fans realize how fast the cars go out there, but I don't know how we could show them that."

Racing is set for an 8 p.m. start, after an hour-long time trial session.