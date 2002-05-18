Comets' effort nets 2nd place

Girls State Track

Journal sports writer

CHARLESTON -- The Reed-Custer girls track and field team is getting good at hoisting team trophies.

The Comets' team attack led to a second-place finish at Saturday's Class A state meet at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium, and gave the Comets their second top-three finish in as many years.

The Comets finished second with 31 points, trailing only champion Eureka's 48 1/2 points. Argenta-Oreana was third with 30 points.

"We came down here as a team to compete for a trophy," said senior distance runner Leslie McCue, who earned a fourth in the 1,600-meter run and a sixth in the 3,200. "We are all a part of this, from the girls who competed (at state) to the girls who are at home. Everyone helped us get here."

Reed-Custer did not have any individual state champions, but defending Class A pole vault champion Jackie Marquardt fought to the end with Yorkville's Meghan Voiland.

Marquardt and Voiland eliminated the field when they both cleared 9 feet, 9 inches. It took Marquardt until her third and final attempt to clear 9-9, but she then cleared a personal-best 10-feet on her first vault. Voiland also flew over the 10-foot bar, and then advanced to conquer a height of 10-3. Marquardt missed on all three attempts at the height.

"I could have done better, but she's a great jumper," Marquardt said. "(Pole vaulting) has improved tremendously in one season. Last year it was kind of a new thing to do, but this year everyone is a lot better."

Marquardt holds the honor of a first and a second-place finish in the first two years of the event.

"She is just tremendous," Reed-Custer coach Scott Ward said. "She'll be back next year and will be even better."

Also tremendous was sophomore Dina Nacey, who finished second in the 800 run and fifth in the 1,600.

Nacey's 800 race was particularly impressive as she turned on the jets to pass two runners in the final 400 meters and finish in 2:22.15.

"I felt so excited to be here and I felt really good, no pains or anything," said Nacey, who suffered from a foot problem during the autumn cross-country season. "I'm still overwhelmed that I could do so well."

Dwight tied for 16th in the team standings, and junior Maleah White had a lot to do with it. The senior hurdler finished second in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles.

In the 100 hurdles, White quickly broke from the start line and held the lead until the ninth and final hurdle when her trailing foot clipped the hurdle and allowed Plano's Jenin Robinson to take first place. White finished in 15.16 seconds.

"I started out real well but I came out of the ninth hurdle and my trail leg hit the hurdle," White said. "If not for that, I think I could have won the race."

Distance runner Stephanie Simms was fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:32.36, and eighth in the 1,600 with a time 5:20.68. It marked the third consecutive year that Simms earned a medal at state competition.

The Trojans' Kim Phelan was 11th in the triple jump.

Bishop McNamara's Rachael Gliottoni carried the Fightin' Irish flag to a third in the long jump and an eighth in the triple jump where she logged a personal-best mark of 35-3 1/2.

"I did good today," Gliottoni said. "I was real happy to come down here and I did my best. It's been more than fun."

Coal City's Nicki Marczewski finished ninth in the long jump with a best marking of 16-9.

Herscher's 3,200 relay team of Lauren Kates, Heather Panfil, Melinda Lowe and BriAnne Nichols was one of the bigger surprises of the day. The quartet was seeded 19th in the field before Friday's preliminaries, qualified for the finals with a season-best time, and then finished fifth in Saturday's finals with another season-best time of 10:00.56. The team also could have won an award for most exuberant celebration after their stellar feat.

Also placing was Manteno sophomore Colleen McQueen, who earned a seventh-place finish with her time of 1:02.57 in the 400 dash.

On the Class AA side, Bradley-Bourbonnais' senior Sara Batkiewicz wrapped up her high school career with a fifth-place finish in the 800 run. Batkiewicz started well and kept pace with the leaders for the entire race. She finished with a time of 2:18.64, just four seconds behind first-place Samantha Pollock of Wheaton North.

Boilermakers' distance runner Erica Batkiewicz finished 29th in the 3,200 run with a clocking of 12:03.46.

Kankakee's Deb Hasik jumped 5-2 in the high jump to place 11th among a strong field.

The Kays' 800 relay team of Dennisha Veal, Felicia Thomas, Courtney Burrell and Adlene Williams finished strong with a clocking of 1:47.36 and a seventh-place finish.