Watseka program making strides

By Tim Ahrens

Journal sports writer

The Watseka softball program is only in its third year of existence but the Warriors are light years ahead of where they were two years ago.

Watseka finished its first year at 1-23 and followed that with a 6-22 mark in 2001. Currently, Watseka is 8-12 and earned a No. 4 seed in next week's Prairie Central Class A Regional.

Although the Warriors are still sub-.500, Watseka has been much more competitive than its first two seasons and that led to the higher seed in the postseason.

"(The seeding) shows that other coaches have taken notice," Watseka coach Windell Piercy II said. "Last year, we were never in a close game. We were either that much better than the other team or we were getting beaten badly.

"This year, we've been in five or six one-run games because we're learning how to play competitively."

In its first two years, Watseka struggled mightily in the Sangamon Valley Conference, but this year the Warriors have won five league games and lost a few close ones, including a 4-3 loss to a 22-1 Blue Ridge squad Tuesday.

Part of the reason for the success has been pitcher Cassie Elliott, who has excelled in her second season as Watseka's main pitcher. Through 20 games, the sophomore has struck out 125 and greatly improved her control.

"Last year, her walks to strikeouts were close to 3-to-1," the second-year coach said. "This year, she's 2-to-1 with her strikeouts to walks."

Offensively, Piercy employed a new hitting technique and while the team struggled early on with it, it seems to be working just fine now.

Watseka has four hitters batting above .300, including sophomore Rachel Raymond, who is among the area leaders with a .491 batting average. Claire Verkler (.348), Courtney Elliott (.338) and Cassie Elliott (.321) also are above .300.

Although Bishop McNamara has struggled this season with a very young team, the Fightin' Irish have had some strong play from their youngsters.

Freshman pitcher Abby Page has done particularly well as McNamara's everyday pitcher and her consistent play is good news for coach Chris Kirkpatrick.

"Abby has pitched really well every time out," Kirkpatrick said. "Her record is not that great because we are still young and make mistakes, but she's been really consistent."

Page has thrown 123 innings this year for the Irish (9-20) and has fanned 87 while walking just 36.

Sophomores Mallory O'Connor and Brett Toler also have performed well.

Toler is among the area's leading hitters with a .415 batting average and seven doubles. The 2001 All-Area selection missed a few games with a back injury and is just finding her stroke again.

O'Connor has been a pleasant surprise, leading the team with 22 steals and 15 runs batted in. O'Connor is also among team and area leaders with 17 runs and two triples.