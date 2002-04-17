Cavs' streak reaches eleven

KCC 8-12, St. Xavier JV 0-9

The Kankakee Community College softball team won its 11th straight game, sweeping a doubleheader against the junior varsity team from St. Xavier 8-0, 12-9 Wednesday.

In game one, Kristy Brod (13-2) was dominant on the mound in the 8-0 win. She picked up the win with the perfect game.

"She pretty much overmatched them all game," said KCC coach Dennis Clark. "Our defense was able to make the plays behind her too."

Brod helped herself at the plate by going 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tara Rademacher and Laura Harms both smacked two hits and drove in a run apiece.

The second game was a bit closer as the Cavaliers committed an uncharacteristc six errors in a 12-9 win.

"We looked tired after playing 12 games in six days," said Clark. "We made some mistakes but our hitting was able to pick us up."

Once again Brod had a strong game with the bat as she went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Megan Crist also had 4-for-5 performance and drove in two runs.