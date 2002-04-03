Fishing for walleye stock

Journal writer

The success of walleye stocking for the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers this year may well depend on the skill of local fishermen.

High flow is watering down the effort to capture adult walleye by electroshocking methods.

"We were out Monday shocking at Bird Park but the river was high and dirty,'' said Gary Lutterbie. "We didn't see any walleye or smallmouth bass." Lutterbie is directing the walleye recovery program which is now in its third year.

Timing is critical as walleye are just about ready to spawn.

Lutterbie is asking anglers to help catch fish before the eggs are released and spawning begins.

"If we can get five nice females and 10-to-12 males that's about all we need,'' Lutterbie said. "We only want walleyes from the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers.''

Legal size or larger walleye can be brought to Frank's Bait Shop in Momence, Lanny's in Kankakee or the Dam Bait Shop at Wilmington.

State biologists will be trying again to collect walleyes "but I think our chances for success are slim with the high water. I'm afraid the fish will go ahead ad spawn without us.''

Water temperature now is just below the 45-50 degree range when walleye will spawn. Warmer weather could tip the scale this weekend.

Lutterbie advised anglers have a five-gallon bucket handy to transport fish immediately. "The main thing to remember is don't play the fish or handle it excessively. Put it in the bucket head first into a half a pail of water."

Lanny Chouinard also advises fishermen not to put walleye on a stringer or put their hands into the fish's gills. "That's their breathing apparatus."

With the river high and dirty, Chouinard says walleyes will be along shoreline eddies and creek mouths. "They will be tight to the banks'' and he advises using live bait or rattle lures on a very slow presentation. Bright colored lures, chartreuse or orange, may also help draw fish.

"The surest place for walleye is down toward River Isle," in the Momence area suggest baitman Mike Lee.

Walleye were "everywhere last week before the water came up," said Margo Prindle in Wilmington. Since then fishing has slowed waiting for the warmer weather expected this weekend.

Healthy fish collected will be taken to the LaSalle Hatchery. Sperm will be collected from the males and used to fertilize the females' eggs. The adult fish and fertilized eggs will be kept in isolation during their stay at the hatchery. Adults and their fingerling offspring will later be returned to the river.

Lutterbie dismisses concern that anglers might toss in walleye from other lakes or rivers and undermine efforts to maintain a strictly native gene pool.

"Its pretty tough to transport them alive for other rivers,'' Lutterbie said. "I think most people are conscientious and won't take advantage. They know we are trying to help revive the native walleye population for the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers.''

The stocking program, now in its fourth year, has already shown signs of success. Fish from the first release have already topped the 16-inch minimum size limit.