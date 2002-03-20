Peotone puts all the pieces together

Peotone 10, Momence 3 (5 inn.)

PEOTONE -- The Peotone baseball team opened the River Valley Conference season Wednesday with a 10-3 win over Momence in five innings as the game was called due to darkness.

Peotone (1-4, 1-0) trailed after a half-inning of play thanks to a two-run home run by Momence's Steve Groenveld. The Devils quickly countered by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and cruised after that.

"Tonight was our best night offensively so far this season," said Peotone coach Chris Borkenhagen. "We were finally able to put it all together after losing a couple of close games to start out."

For the Blue Devils, Kevin Galbreath went 2 for 2 and scored three runs while John McDonald also had two hits and also drove in a pair. Kyle Bisping added two RBIs.

McDonald (1-1) earned the win. After allowing the first-inning home run, McDonald settled down to post the complete game.

It was Momence's season opener.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4,

Tinley Park 3

TINLEY PARK -- The Boilermakers bounced back after losing their opening game by edging the Titans on the road behind solid pitching.

"I'm glad we played tonight after a tough loss in our first game," said Bradley coach Mike Mulligan. "It was good to come right back and get that first 'W.' "

Jase Brubach went seven strong innings for the victory. Brubach struck out 10 while only allowing one earned one.

"Jase threw really well tonight for us," said Mulligan. "He gave us a solid outing and only got stronger as the game went on."

Ryan Scott and John Juergens each went 2 for 3 while Tim Messer added a double.

Bishop McNamara 5, PBL 0

PAXTON -- The Fightin' Irish wasted no time with the Panthers, scoring five runs in the first two innings.

Defensively, Mac pitcher Andy Marquie handcuffed PBL, allowing just three hits in six innings.

Leading the Irish offense was Neil Magruder with a 2-for-3 performance, including two doubles and three RBIs. Tony Nutall chipped in a double.

Iroquois West 2, Central 0

GILMAN -- In this pitcher's duel, the Raiders came out on top.

Iroquois West (2-0) put up one run in the first and one in the third, and that was all the Raiders would need with Brock Niebuhr on the mound.

Niebuhr went the distance, allowing just two hits and six walks while striking out six.

The Raider offense was fueled by Nick Runyon, who went 2 for 2 with a double and knocked in both runs. Jake Bork went 3 for 3, including a double.

Central's Tad Lawrence also pitched well, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out four.

The Comets fell to 0-2.

Donovan 5, Tri-Point 3

CULLOM -- The Wildcats broke up a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the victory over the Chargers.

Derick Hamrick picked up the win for Donovan, surrendering three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Jason Rust, Joel Bess and Derrick Wauthier all blasted doubles for the Wildcats (1-0).

"We did the little things," Donovan coach Graham Geiss said. "We stole some bases and got some clutch hits."

Tri-Point pitcher Anthony Ricketts pitched an excellent game, striking out 13 and giving up just two earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Troy Meister went 2 for 2 and Michael Franey was 2 for 4, including a double for the Chargers (0-1).